My children are all the same room. What just happened?

OPINION: What the hell are all my children doing in one room?

I enter the family room. (Please imagine this in a ‘Naked City’ 1950’s film noir voice. Possibly Robert Stack).

There is a feeling of dis-ease, as opposed to disease. The children are talking, engaging, laughing, taking the p... out of each other.

READ MORE:

* Polly Gillespie: I'm digging deep for Christmas spirit this year

* The shame of social media: It's time Kiwis stopped ruining people online

* Empire State Building opens new $260 million observatory



With three relatively grown-up children – relatively, being the operative word – it’s spooky to see them engaged in a triad of conversation.

With three children one is generally on the outer, or busy, but they are all in one room. I stop. I have my Marlboro cigarette between my teeth, my fedora pulled down and I check I have my gun in my holster..

No, I’m getting far too involved as Robert Stack now.

I stop and look at them and then venture forward with,

“OK who died?”

“The internet’s out,” they say in chorus.

Of course it is. Why else would they be gathered? They look at me like I’m somehow responsible for the fall of the Roman Empire.

“I’ve paid the bill!” I tell them defensively as I go to show my bank statement. Proof that the money went to Spark on November 27.

There is a collective mumble and certainly a rumbling in ‘The Force.’

Matt Rourke/AP Twitter is a “hideous hole”

I go on: Hey someone call Spark. I’m all good. I have data!” And then I run out of the room, down the long passageway, and in to my room. I lock the door.

Now I’m on my bed writing this on my IPhone. Not only is it impractical because it’s a ridiculous thing to do, full stop, but I have festive but impractical gel nails, which makes text typing a column similar to having a chimp try to thread a needle.

I want to say to my children “go play outside!” Or “build a fort!” But they’re in their early twenties and fort building is not really on the agenda. Going outside might incur a vampire type response. Shrieking and turning in to dust. What is this ‘outside’ of which you speak mother?

What if the whole damn city, country or western world was to lose the internet? What happens if instead of hand-to-hand warfare or nuclear warfare or even chemical warfare, some organisation, faction or enemy declares cyber warfare on a huge level? It’s surely possible.

I have spent six weeks in social media purgatory having been brilliantly hacked by Eastern European hackers. I lost Facebook, both my private and fan page. I lost Instagram brieflyand I lost Twitter. They can keep Twitter. Hideous hole of a place.

Netsafe and Facebook’s public relations company fought hard for me, and I am now out of Facebook jail, and on social media parole, but if some turkey’s in Badassastan can take me out for six weeks, and possibly rig an American election or two, then what happens when the best of the worst decide to take out a major U.S city or half of Europe?

A few weeks ago I believed it the plot of novels, but having experienced the isolation that comes with simply losing social media, having my career put on hold, and unable to seem to get anyone to understand, I am horrified at the idea of a large-scale version.

Two days ago I got back my social media, albeit not helped by some cow cocky down south who still had his old phone number, and my new phone number attached to his messenger and Facebook.

supplied Broadcaster, radio personality and writer Polly Gillespie.

My life became a weird mash-up of Inception meets Deliverance for a bit as his mates started trolling me. (Good luck with that boys. I’ve been trolled by far more articulate and erudite trolls.)

Now due to technical issues we have no internet till next week and I immediately imagine the end of the Western World as we know it. Move over Covid 19. Something far more terrorising may be waiting to enter the room.

((Warning. Please don’t frighten millennials or gen z with my war theories. Let them play C.O.D while they can.)