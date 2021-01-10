Can America move on from Trump or is this just the beginning?

OPINION: The first US election I covered was the 2004 contest between George W Bush and John Kerry.

In Crawford, Texas, where the Bush family had a ranch, I tried the president’s favourite dish, chicken fried steak, and was met along the way by Rosalind, a 61-year-old Republican, who greeted me with an American flag, a Bible and a cassette tape recording of her local pastor.

The tape included a sample of “patriotic” songs she told me in her soft Texan drawl. Rosalind worried terribly about what would happen to America if Kerry won. She told me a story about something she had read calling into question the decorated veteran’s Vietnam War service, a claim that was later discredited.

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin Donald Trump was a made for social media president.

Rosalind knew what she knew, however, all but calling Kerry a traitor. “Sometimes you have to fight,” she told me. “Freedom isn’t free.”

2004 also happened to be the year Facebook began, of course; Twitter and iphones were still a couple of years away.

Dirty politics and misinformation were around long before social media. But its ability to reach a massive and highly suggestible and receptive audience in seconds has amplified and corrupted the political landscape in a way that sure was unimaginable in the days of Rosalind’s cassette tape of patriotic songs.

I don’t know what Rosalind would have made of Donald Trump’s so-called “patriots”, the violent mob that invaded America’s seat of power, Capitol Hill last week – but with polls suggesting a majority of Republicans agree with the sentiment behind the siege (many even blame President-elect Joe Biden rather than Trump for the violence) I can’t be sure the gracious Texas grandmother I met would have disapproved.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP A supporter of US President Donald Trump taunts a group of women who were calling for Trump to be removed from office in response to Tuesday riots at the US Capitol.

I don’t know either what she would have made of Trump; she claimed to have been a lifelong Democrat who turned Republican in disgust at Bill Clinton’s extramarital affairs. Presumably Trump’s documented womanising would have been equally unforgivable.

But social media’s ability to repeat and spread misinformation has made the truth indistinguishable from lies. Trump grasped that fact early on; he is a made for social media president, using an ungovernable Internet to spread misinformation and manipulate facts while convincing his followers the real lies were the ones perpetuated by traditional media.

On the 2016 campaign trial, I lined up for a Trump rally for hours with his supporters; they were kind – to me, a journalist – while also voicing their hatred of the media and its fake news. The media’s “lies” were all part of the conspiracy by the mainstream media and the Washington elite to discredit Trump and, by extension, keep them down.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff The internet didn't invent lying, but social media is what made Trump's lies indistingishable from the truth, writes Sunday Star-Times Editor Tracy Watkins.

Yet they had no trouble believing some of the lurid and frankly unbelievable stories about Hillary Clinton, including the one about her organising the murder of an aide.

Out of everything that happened last week this is what should truly scare us; not the violence so much, but the ability of a man caught out lying again and again to incite such hatred and disharmony and tear apart the very fabric of the world’s biggest democracy.

It’s not hard to see how America got to where it did last week; months of fear, uncertainty, and economic, social and mental fallout from the Trump administration’s mishandling of the pandemic; schools and businesses closed, a way of life upended, and a society so polarised that the two sides can see events like the Black Lives Matter through totally different eyes.

Where will it end? Will it? Or is this only the beginning?