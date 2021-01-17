We've tackled Covid, but domestic violence still plagues our country

OPINION: Did I want everyone to know I needed the help of Women’s Refuge?

I sat looking at the post on my friend’s timeline. I paused briefly and then I decided to answer my own question: “Yes of course I do.”

My friend’s Facebook timeline is always interesting. She's very funny and incredibly smart. Her usual offerings invariably make me laugh, or shake my head wondering how anyone can be so wise.

Broadcaster, radio personality and writer Polly Gillespie.

Her post was a screen grab this time: “Somebody wants to say 'thank you’,” below the insignia from Women's Refuge.

“Dear C------,” it read.

“Your safe night booking has recently been used by a woman that desperately needed it. On her behalf we wanted to let you know how much it meant.

“Thanks to you, we were able to supply a clean, safe bed in a secure environment with a network of supportive staff. This gave her the care and peace of mind she needed at a difficult time in her life.”

I messaged her. She follows the Women Refuge's Facebook page, and during lockdown had come across a simple initiative. You donate $20 and one of the 160 women who turn up every night in New Zealand to a Women’s Refuge gets a clean bed, hot meals, 24-hour security, childcare, supportive staff and helpful advice.

'Holy head up my own butt Batman!!' How did I miss this?

Supplied Safe Nights is a Women's Refuge campaign where the public is asked to donate $20 to fund a night away from an abuser.

In the not-too-distant past I got myself into a situation where I was seeing a man who presented as 'well' and 'non-violent', but under the influence he was terrifying. Fortunately he was not a gang associate. Fortunately I have two big scary sons. Fortunately I called the police. In calling the police I was asked as we sat in my living room: “Would you like to speak to someone at Women’s Refuge?”

“Who, me? Women’s Refuge? I'm in a house. Albeit a house with a lack of unsmashed windows at the time, but in my own home, and he's gone. Why?”

The police officer continued: “Would you like to speak to someone at Women’s Refuge who can listen to you? Give you advice? Help you stop trembling and shaking?”

Wait. I was trembling and shaking?

“Yes please,” I answered with tears and a quivering lip. I went on: “He's normally a beautiful man though. This isn't him.”

The cops looked at me with the eyes of people who'd heard that more than a few times before.

“Yeah, we hear that every day,” he said with a kind but knowing half-smile. “Officer he's a great guy. He's usually so good to me. This isn't the real him.”

“Oh I see.” I realised how naive I must have sounded.

When she called me I slowly told my story. She listened and she was beautiful. She was loving, sisterly, wise and non-judgemental of both me and my terrorist.

For a quick and easy donation of $20 a woman (and her kids if need be) get a safe night away from the fear and terror. They won't have to wait for the beating. They won't have to hide their children behind them cowering in a corner. They won't have to do what I chose to and sleep under my son’s bed.

“The government has been generous and given us a boost. I'm not complaining about lack of partial funding, but it's not enough,” I was told by the Women’s Refuge CEO, when I called her for a chat. “We just have so many women that need us, and the demand is getting greater.”

Lockdown. Unemployment. Ludicrous high rent. The drug plague that now sweeps every level of New Zealand society. Hushed whispers after the sounds of madness and violent screaming voices from a house two doors down often go unmentioned.

The scourge of domestic abuse is rife in our beautiful country. YES we seem to be handling Covid at this stage. YES we have a democratic government, and clean water most of the time. We have beautiful beaches, and a rise in our native bird population.

Great stuff, and yet every night 160 women and their children turn up without money, clothes, and with their last whiff of bravery, to Women’s Refuge.

'Safe Night'. $20. We shouldn't have to, but I for one must.