Coronavirus and returning Kiwis: We can't shut the door but we can scan

OPINION: It is probably not surprising that as we all enjoy these long summer days the idea of another Covid outbreak is causing renewed calls to shut down the border.

But as convenient as it might seem to those among us who don’t seem too bothered about using the Covid tracer app, or masking up when we’re sick, slamming the door on Kiwis who want to return home should never be the answer.

Whatever reason someone might have elected to stay overseas till now, New Zealand is the country they call home. It’s where they have friends, family, history, and roots.

Coming home to be with loved ones is a perfectly natural response to a world in crisis. And none of us can know all the reasons why people are needing to return home; I know one woman who is desperate to return home from Australia to visit her terminally ill mother, for instance. There have been many, many such stories in the 12 months since New Zealand’s border was tightened.

But it is clear that these recent, more virulent, strains of Covid have raised the stakes.

At any one time there are more than 5000 people in managed isolation or quarantine in New Zealand.

There are around 10,000 people, meanwhile, working either at the border, in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, or in Covid related health jobs, for whom infection is a daily risk even with the best will in the world.

Brisbane was thrown into a three day lockdown this month, for instance, after the spread of covid, potentially through a hotel ventilation system.

So the potential for a border breach seems high.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government is “actively exploring” an early shipment of some Covid vaccines to protect this workforce but at best the vaccine rollout is still likely weeks away. And even after workers have been vaccinated, there are no guarantees it will protect the rest of us from another outbreak. There is no evidence yet that vaccination can prevent the asymptomatic transmission and infection with Covid.

Screenshot We can’t bar Kiwis from coming home

So if there is another outbreak, the answer to getting on top of it is the same as it always has been; rapid testing, and rapid contact tracing. And that comes down to all of us.

So why is there still so much complacency about simple measures like using the Covid tracer app? Or using a mask when we are sick?

It seems like it must only be a matter of time before New Zealand has another case of Covid in the community - and that’s not just the consensus of experts like Michael Baker and Sean Hendy, who have sounded the warning.

It’s something that you hear repeated in nearly every casual conversation and on social media; it feels like we all know that our luck will run out eventually.

Yet if you stop to scan in at the supermarket, it’s not hard to notice that most people walk straight past you.

Health Director General Ashley Bloomfield is confident that if and when the time comes New Zealanders will respond as they did in previous outbreaks, and pivot back to using the app and masks in numbers.

He is probably right but that doesn’t excuse any of us from doing it now.

We’ve got plenty of summer left and we all feel like we earned a good one.

So let’s make the most of it by scanning in.