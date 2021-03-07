There has to be a better way - and I think I know what that is

Queues stretch for kilometres in and out of Auckland as police stop vehicles at a checkpoint on SH1 north of Wellsford after Auckland went into its latest lockdown.

OPINION: Flicking through Neon I happened upon Little Women. This was a book I'd very much enjoyed reading as a child. For the first time, however, I understood the title. As an 8-year-old, I assumed they were all petite.

You see, again, 'smart' but no card-carrying member of Mensa. I freely admit I'm not a genius. And clearly because I am not a 'great intellect' I really shouldn't be about to tell the government of my far better plan around our current 'plague'.

I do though just quickly for my ego report in general I did get A's in school, except PE where I inevitably got an 'F'. The' F', I believe, stood for 'fatty fail'. I was a chubby uncoordinated potato, and I am still riled up when I remember my stouche with the PE teacher, who herself was carrying an a..... larger than all the Kardashian Brazillian butt lifts put together. That woman loathed my potato-ness.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern announced Auckland will go down one Covid-19 alert level on Sunday at 6am, while the rest of NZ will go back down to level 1.

She'd visibly wince when she looked at me, but she made me attempt over and over to walk the gymnastics balance beam, plus attempt a cart-wheel. I refused, she yelled in my face. I refused, she physically tried to haul me up on the beam and this all after class had finished so I'd missed half of my beloved art history class.

READ MORE:

* Conspiracy-laced curveballs and the secrets of the Illuminati, kind of

* Covid-19: All the locations linked to south Auckland's new community cases



So, I was pretty smart at school, and that is where this brings me to.

I believe the current 'Plague Patter' our government is using is causing some seriously unnecessary confusion. So as bloody cheeky as it is, and I won't be the first to suggest it, I have what I believe to be a simpler and, dare I say, smarter plan.

Colour coding.

Greg Bowker/Getty Images As Auckland goes in and out of lockdown, the rules keep getting more more complicated

Black: straight to army protected managed isolation and no fraternizing with hot security guards. Also, no whining, whinging, or complaining about how endlessly hard it is. [Possible flogging for any rule breaker].

Red: Stay the .... at home, or you'll be arrested.

Orange: Stay the .... at home if you touched, shook, hands with, know someone who has been sneezed on or if 'tindered' by someone you know to be code black.

Ambery Gold: Well it's most unlikely you've been near anyone, but too bad buddy stay at home if you live in the same hood, you're a slight hypochondriac, or working at home is possible.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Polly Gillespie has some advice for Ashley Bloomfield

Green: You live in one of those lucky [for now] towns or cities that has no cases, and you haven't travelled anywhere outside your personal Xanadu, but where possible stay home, and if you don't stay the .... at home wear a mask ya' sparkler.

White. Well looks like we're OK for now, but don't throw those Trelise Cooper designer masks out just yet.! You can tentatively touch people instead of saluting them from 6 paces.

Ultraviolet :Oh it's so bright I have to wear my sunglasses at night. Sweet. No worries The economy might be in the bog, but 'hey ho' it's all go.

Supplied Polly Gillespie, a card-carrying Illuminati member.

Naturally my colour codes will also work for levels of lockdown, and as an update for forest fires, scarlet fever, and herpes outbreaks if need be. No you're welcome.

We see colour. We understand danger, caution and safety. We learn colours before we learn words. Presently all the casual community contactless contact jargon, is just that, jargon. I am the first one to get annoyed when spoken to from TV-land like I'm slightly slow and slightly deaf. I said months ago the talking about a big team of 5 million and 'kindness' was just a little too elementary, but I'm firmly fixed on a colour system being more effective for those of us who can't distinguish between a close contact, a suspiciously masked contact casually pushing past me in Countdown, a casual contact, and a possible contact.

Here in 'Level Whatever!' [Wellington] there is arrogance and lots of snide remarks and jokes at the Auckland predicament and horrid misunderstanding.

So for Pete's sake, 'Team of 5 million' leaders, get out the crayons, or even better your graphics team, and make it beyond misunderstanding.

(I do concede you may not be able to use the word ....).