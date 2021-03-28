The bright-line test has been doubled in length and tax loopholes have been closed as the Labour Government moves on property speculators.

OPINION: Property investors aren’t doing themselves any favours in their response to the Government’s new housing package designed to rein in soaring house prices.

The more they complain about eroding profit margins and their human rights being abused, the more hard-line the public response, especially among younger New Zealanders.

Schadenfreude anyone?

Monique Ford/Stuff There will be many Kiwis who have leveraged themselves to get into the property market, writes Tracy Watkins.

There will be many genuine hard-luck stories of people who’ve leveraged themselves to the hilt to try and get ahead in a property market that is their only path to wealth.

With any law change like this, there will inevitably be inequities.

READ MORE:

* Govt reforms put investors and first-home buyers on collision course

* Housing changes: Don't hold out for price crash, economists say

* Risk of 'abrupt stop' in housing market, economist says



But that will be drowned out by the fact that so many others have been able to leverage off annual capital gains worth tens of thousands – or even hundreds of thousands – of dollars to price younger generations out of the market.

The proposal that has caused the biggest outcry – scrapping tax breaks on interest payments – is estimated to add an average $6000 a year to the cost of a property investment.

Stuff If landlords take a hit to fix a clearly unsustainable housing market, no-one will be too sympathetic, says Tracy Watkins.

That’s around $115 a week, which is small beer compared with the thousands of dollars that keep accruing on the size of deposit needed to buy in today’s runaway market.

So if landlords have to take a hit in order to fix a clearly unsustainable housing market, no-one will be too sympathetic.

But that doesn’t mean the Government’s package will be a winner; ironically, the more successful it is, the less popular it may be.

That’s because one of the possible scenarios if investors flee the market – as some are threatening – is fewer buyers and house prices either flattening, or falling.

The pundits are divided on which of these will happen.

But New Zealand’s property market has so far defied all predictions of a correction, and it’s been a very long time since the 65 per cent of Kiwis in home-ownership saw house prices drop to any meaningful degree.

The effect of that is not hard to see on a walk around any neighbourhood, including mine; building works are under way on at least two of the neighbouring lifestyle blocks; on a nearby street the road is blocked off as builders, plumbers, roofers, electricians, floorers and other tradies swarm over five or six houses currently under construction, and on virtually every street it seems like someone is doing work on their house.

The waiting list for an electrician is at least three weeks; for a tiler it’s three to six months. Reportedly, the waiting list for swimming pools is months.

Everyone is upgrading, and they’re probably not doing it with wages; it’s the equity in their homes that’s paying the bills.

Q+A The Finance Minister says he "can't predict" the effect the Government's housing package will have on rents.

Go to any open home in Auckland, meanwhile, and it will be swarming with first home buyers talking excitedly about knocking out walls and installing new kitchens and bathrooms, despite the already eye-watering cost of entering the market.

They do so in the expectation that those capital gains will be theirs too, one day.

It’s why successive governments have baulked at meaningful housing market reforms. No-one wants to kill the golden goose.

Labour has benefited as much as any government; the feel-good effect of soaring house prices is obscuring some grim economic realities: a record hit to GDP, immigration falling off a cliff, and a likely double-dip recession.

Labour’s hope is that its reforms engineer a soft landing.

But if it’s wrong, and its reforms overshoot, it could herald the start of a long, cold winter of discontent.