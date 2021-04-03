Ship stuck in Suez Canal was God's work

Moses parts the Red Sea. God has previous form in this area when it comes to unexpected natural phenomena.

OPINION/SATIRE: Following the successful refloating of the Ever Given, God the Heavenly Father and Supreme Creator has expressed His disappointment that His one and only attempt at sending a divine message to all humanity in nigh-on 2000 years has gone unrecognised.

Addressing a global press conference on Thursday afternoon from atop a fluffy cumulus cloud, simultaneously translated by Himself into a multitude of tongues, Almighty God explained the thinking behind the warning from on high that had “obviously gone right over everyone’s heads”.

“Here was Me thinking look, the world’s going to late-capitalist hell in a consumerist hand-cart. What can I do make people literally stop and say we don’t need all this junk, we need to Marie Kondo the hell out it and get back to loving one’s neighbour?”

“Then it hit Me like a lightning bolt from, well, Me. All it would take would be one puff of my mighty wind to blow this shipload of stuff off course and the whole thing comes to a grinding halt.”

God went on to explain that He had assumed that humanity would “join the dots” and infer His divine purpose in the Ever Given’s grounding, due what He considered a number of obvious religious allusions.

“First of all, a freak gust of wind. Doesn’t that have Act Of God written all over it? Then you’ve got biblical references up the wazoo. An incredibly big boat – does that ring any bells, Old Testament-wise? Hello?”

“Next you’ve got the whole worship of Mammon – because you don’t get much more Mammony than thousands of containers full of plastic knick-knacks made in the sweat-shops of South-East Asia and bound for European landfills via brief encounters with alienated impulse-buyers who will never fill that soul-shaped hole with a novelty USB-powered coffee mug warmer. Am I right?“

“And here’s the Yes-It-Was-Me kicker – the location. It’s the entrance to the Red Sea, for My sake! In case you’ve forgotten, I have previous form in this area when it comes to unexpected natural phenomena.”

The Lord Almighty also noted that He was “not impressed” that in contrast to this week’s unnoticed intervention other recent cataclysmic events had been wrongly attributed as divine warnings from His good self.

“Take the beginning of last year. Half of Australia’s on fire, and you’ve got people making apocalypse references like it’s a sign from me. Come on! Do I look like a koala killer?”

“Same with the pandemic. No, that was not My wrath. And don’t get me started with Bishop Brian Tamaki.​ Every time the Earth tremors he’s pegging it as My revenge on The Gays. That is so not my vibe.”

At that point the Almighty Creator concluded Thursday’s press conference, noting that next time he wanted to send a message he would probably get Ashley Bloomfield to deliver it.

God also explained He would be taking some time to spend with the family over the long weekend and enjoined everyone to “Be kind”, adding “And just for the record, that was my catchphrase first”.