With majority of cervical cancers now preventable we should already be halfway to eradicating it - but we're not

OPINION: On Tuesday I learned that 37-year-old Labour MP Kiri Allan was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

My thoughts are with her as she faces this challenge. Now, I want to use this news as a wakeup call to the women and men of New Zealand.

The majority of cervical cancer is now preventable, at least for the next generation of young women if we give it our best effort.

As a nation we should already be halfway to eradicating it, but we are not. This year around 150 women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer and 50 will die from it. Let us make a promise to our teenagers that this will not be the case 20 years from now.

Cervical cancer is almost always caused by a sexually transmitted infection that 80 per cent of us will be exposed to in our lifetimes. That means it is both eminently preventable and at the same time tinged with social opprobrium.

READ MORE:

* Advocates push for HPV self-testing start after Kiri Allan cancer diagnosis

* What is cervical cancer, and how do we protect our wāhine?

* Kiri Allan 'bit of a superwoman' to handle tsunami and earthquake response on same day as medical test confirming her cancer diagnosis

* Can we eradicate cervical cancer in New Zealand?



Cervical cancer is caused by the same viruses that cause genital warts: human papillomavirus. The most serious kinds of HPV have been vaccine-preventable since 2006, when Gardasil was licensed for use in the USA, and yet to this day almost one-third of teenage Kiwi girls remain unvaccinated.

Vaccination rates are even lower among boys.

National Cancer Institute/Supplied This year around 150 women will be diagnosed with cervical cancer and 50 will die from it. (File photo)

This is a travesty. As a developed nation, we should be vaccinating greater than 95 per cent of our females and males aged 9 to 45. Instead, we’ve struggled for over a decade to achieve half that number in the much smaller group of 9-26 year olds.

Our failures are condemning yet another generation of girls to the risk of cervical cancer deaths.

The most important time to vaccinate kids is before they become sexually active, but we as a nation can’t get our stuff together enough to ensure this happens.

Cervical cancer, unlike almost all other cancers, is a younger woman’s disease. Most cases will be diagnosed in women in their 30s and 40s. Their HPV exposure would have happened as a teen, with the virus lingering within their cervical cells for a decade or two, surfacing in middle age as an abnormal smear or HPV test, or far too often as unexpected vaginal bleeding, bleeding after intercourse, or pelvic pain in more advanced cases of cervical cancer.

Not every case of cervical cancer is preventable by the vaccine, but most are.

The cervical cancer vaccine Gardasil first entered into use in New Zealand in 2008, but uptake has been painfully slow. It was restricted to teenage girls until recently.

Only in 2017 was it offered to boys free of charge, despite it being an effective way to prevent cervical cancer in their female sexual partners, as well as preventing anal cancer, penile cancer, and many types of head-and-neck cancers.

Despite all the resoundingly good reasons to achieve near 100 per cent HPV vaccination, we haven’t.

From the start we wrong-footed it. Gardasil wasn’t marketed as the “anti-cancer vaccine”, but as an “HPV vaccine”. Instead of “preventing cancer” it was “preventing HPV”, a meaningless acronym to most people, with a sexual connotation to some.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Conservation and Emergency Management Minister Kiri Allan has been diagnosed with stage 3 cervical cancer.

A cervical cancer vaccine is the closest medicine can come to a miracle, but we dressed it up as a vaccine for genital warts, and let the religious fringe tar it with the brush of sin. The HPV vaccine was something that would encourage our children’s promiscuity, rather than an anti-cancer magic bullet that would prevent their suffering and death from cervical cancer.

We also sat quietly as the anti-vaxxers crusaded against the HPV vaccine as something that might theoretically cause harm, while ignoring the fact that not vaccinating people was actually causing harm – unnecessary and preventable deaths.

While these time-wasters were delaying the uptake of the cervical cancer vaccine, it was killing our sisters and aunties, our partners and daughters. As an emergency doctor, the father of a daughter, and the husband of my gynaecologist wife, I have to say: it’s time to get angry. The women we love are being sickened and killed by our stupidity and our inaction.

Cervical cancer is one horrible disease that we can now control and even prevent. Let’s get on with it!

While some other countries have been vaccinating women and men up to age 45 since 2018, we’ve been struggling to vaccinate even our teenage girls. Unless we fix this, we’re going to see waves of deaths due to cervical, head-and-neck, and anal cancers that were completely preventable.

The responsibility for these deaths will be on the hands of the anti-vaxxers, the religious extremists, the politicians, and you and me.

The time to achieve greater than 95 per cent cervical cancer vaccination is now. Eighty per cent of us will get, or more accurately, already have HPV. We won’t see the cervical, oral and anal cancers for 10-20 years. But if we get onto the vaccine, we can erase the majority of cervical pre-cancers in 10 to 20 years’ time.

Supplied Dr Gary Payinda works as an emergency doctor in WhangÄrei and Auckland.

Success rates of the “HPV” vaccine, by which I really mean the cervical cancer vaccine, against the precursors of cervical cancer are in the 90-99 per cent range.

Compare that to some expensive stroke treatments that cost thousands per dose but are effective only 30 per cent of the time, or drugs like statins that need to be dosed approximately 70,000 times to prevent one heart attack.

The economic and health benefits of vaccines have no parallel when compared to almost any other medical treatment.

Kiwis publicly and privately spend around $3 billion a year on drugs for erectile dysfunction, or approximately $600 per capita, without saving a single life in the process. That’s far more per capita than it would cost to vaccinate every eligible person in New Zealand against HPV, with the added benefit that doing so would save literally dozens of women’s lives each year.

Yet we can’t get around to actually doing it.

In countries that have done vaccination right for a long time, like Sweden, they are beginning to see a drop not just in the number of pre-cancers, but also in the number of actual cervical cancer cases.

In time, we could expect a marked drop in cancer deaths too, but only if we get our people adequately vaccinated now. Our current vaccination efforts leave around 1 in 3 female teens unvaccinated. This is woefully inadequate, especially since the cervical cancer vaccine has been free for girls for the past 13 years. How can we keep getting it so wrong for so long, New Zealand?

Cervical cancer vaccine is the best, cheapest, most effective cancer preventer of our time, yet tens of thousands of our young women (and men) are still missing out. This shouldn’t be happening. We can fix it, and prevent thousands of future cancer diagnoses. Let us do this one thing well New Zealand.

Dr Gary Payinda works as an emergency doctor in Whangārei and Auckland. He supports cervical cancer vaccination in New Zealand because it could prevent around 100 cases of cervical cancer and save dozens of women’s lives each year.