Family violence court cases: How a vital ingredient is missing

OPINION: Family violence has reached pandemic proportions. It’s a critical public health issue with devastating and even life-threatening outcomes. So where are our specialists? Where is our specialist voice? And where is judicial commitment to victim protection?

The story of Mrs P highlights how family violence is an issue requiring specialist knowledge, expertise and understanding.

When perpetrators’ violence against women goes unchecked, their victims face devastating or even life-threatening consequences. Yet in the family court, which is intended to keep victims safe, there is no guarantee that family violence will be understood by decision-makers.

Reading the account of Mrs P’s experiences in court, our office was uncharacteristically silent. It was a sobering reminder of what can (and does) happen when the family court is unable or unwilling to hear, let alone understand, evidence of violence.

In that courtroom, the focus should have been on the purposeful, targeted campaign of violence perpetrated by her ex-husband. Instead, his victim endured a devastating and unwarranted critique of her character.

There was no shortage of information about his violence. Mrs P had evidence of it. She had photographs, reports, and witnesses. She had a letter from her abuser in which he admitted finding it satisfying when he hurt her. She displayed incredible courage in disclosing his violence. What she did not have was the ingredient so often missing in cases involving family violence: specialist interpretation of that family violence evidence.

As we all know, information is power. That power can be used or misused; family violence information is only safety-promoting if it can be given context and meaning. In Mrs P’s case, the judge treated it as background noise. The numerous examples of the abuser’s violence were ignored or dismissed. They were drowned out by the deafening echo of the judge’s misconceptions about family violence, about victims, and about perpetrators.

Supplied Dr Natalie Thorburn says there need to be family violence experts embedded in the family court.

If the evidence of her ex-husband’s violence was contextualised or explained by a family violence specialist, it may not have been a magic cure for how she was treated in court. But it could have reduced the impacts of the myths and misconceptions that were allowed to flourish.

If a specialist gave meaning to the family violence evidence, terms used in this case such as “tussles”, “arguments” and a “volatile relationship” might have seemed less acceptable. The full extent of the violence would have been made more audible. The purposeful nature of the violence would have been communicated loudly and clearly. It is unlikely that the judge could have heard that specialist analysis of a perpetrator’s campaign of violence and yet still describe him as “the embodiment of a reliable and credible witness”.

Imagine being hurt by an intimate partner. Imagine that happened repeatedly and over several years. Imagine that in addition to physical assaults, your partner’s abuse tactics involved isolating you, sabotaging your career, destroying your reputation, and making you doubt your own reality.

Imagine trying to communicate that to an audience that refuses to hear it.

It is unacceptable, even cruel, to ask women to summon the courage to disclose their partners’ abuse to the court, and then treat their evidence as an optional consideration. It is unacceptable that their evidence can be given so little weight. It is unacceptable that a Judge can display such ignorance of its significance.

To be family violence-informed, the family court needs to address what information it mandatorily considers, and how that information is considered. Family violence is a specialist issue. It’s time to treat it as such.

Dr Natalie Thorburn is the principal policy advisor to the National Collective of Independent Women’s Refuges.