Hail to the upstander - Darnella Frazier shows us the value of doing something

OPINION: Minneapolis teenager Darnella Frazier is being hailed as justice's hero this week.

You may be familiar with her name by now; although still a teenager, Frazier has become a famed upstander – that is, a bystander who refuses to just simply stand by when faced with injustice.

Frazier's stroll to the convenience store to buy snacks with her cousin on the day of George Floyd's death has become legend; when the arrest happened right in front of them, Frazier took out her cellphone, held it steady, and despite feeling threatened by officers involved, filmed for nine minutes straight as police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

That there's now a whole generation of young people of colour who know this is the thing you do when you're witness to police action is horrific in itself, and a whole other topic. But Frazier's viral video has been widely perceived as the key piece of evidence in Chauvin's trial. Frazier, now 18, backed that up with a devastating turn on the witness stand that “shaped the trial”, according to the New York Times.

Her actions run contrary to what we know of bystander behaviour. Studies show humans are extremely reluctant to act at all when confronted with unusual or threatening behaviour; it gets even worse if others are present, as individuals in a dithering crowd take their cues from everyone else's lack of action.

Although (hopefully) no-one's life is at stake, the same behaviour plays out in normal life and everyday places, where people are bullied, harassed or discriminated against – in workplaces, schools, social gatherings. We like to think we would step in. We like to think we're ready to have “hard conversations”.

Darnella Frazier, third from right, films as former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin presses his knee on George Floyd's neck on May 25, 2020. (Minneapolis Police Department via AP, File)

But most of the time we're not. There's an apocryphal story about a group of Aussie friends standing around a barbecue, having a chat, when one of them makes an offensively sexist comment. Only one of his friends actively agrees; the others (who do not agree, are uncomfortable, but too embarrassed to show it) laugh politely. The one who made the comment takes that to mean that all are with him, and therefore has no incentive to change his behaviour.

It's not just the individual or group that is the target of bullying or discrimination, that is harmed. Research shows the bystander – the one who witnesses the harm – also suffers mental health effects; bullying harms everyone.

There are a bunch of reasons why “good” people fail to act. A really toxic workplace culture may have normalised the behaviour to the point where it's tacitly encouraged; the bully oftens grooms their workmates to think the target deserves it; the bystander might have a completely rational fear that they'll be next if they speak up, or that their employer will retaliate against them as a whistleblower. Some even see supporting a bully as an opportunity to advance.

Morry Gash/AP People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd.

To be at all effective, the kinds of culture reviews going on at organisations around New Zealand should be looking not only at the behaviour of their worst offenders, but what they do to protect people who stand against that behaviour.

Most of us are good people. We'd like to think of ourselves as upstanders, not passive bystanders. It takes courage, yes, but refusing to play along with bullying and harassment is our moral imperative. We can decide not to laugh at the racist joke, forward the bullying email, acknowledge the hurtful photo online.

One note if you do decide you can, and will, be an upstander rather than an enabler – don't expect a medal.

On a U-Bahn platform in Munich in 1988, my friend Donna and I saw a tiny child break free of its mother's hand, toddle to the edge of the platform, and plop over the edge.

After a few long moments of disbelief, we both dashed forward, scooped the kid up and carried it back to its mother, who was rooted to the spot in shock.

I don't remember whether the child was a boy or a girl, but I sure remember the mother's reaction. The second her child was safely in her arms, she began to yell at us in rapid German; it was plain we were getting a serious talking to.

We were not mothers ourselves then, but we both understood; embarrassment was probably in the mix, but mostly it would have been fear. Our reaction was equally odd; as soon as we boarded the train we began to both laugh and shake uncontrollably. What can I tell you, humans are strange.

The point is, intervening when something bad is happening or about to happen is not always rewarded with ticker tape and a chorus of Queen's Don't Stop Me Now.

That doesn't mean you shouldn't try.