Now is the time for NZ to be brave, and stand up to Israel and China

Following an Israeli airstrike on Gaza City on May 15, Palestinians inspect the damage and salvage documents and copies of the Koran from the rubble of the Qlebo mosque at the Jabalia refugee camp.

OPINION: When governments want to commit heinous crimes with impunity, they brand their enemies terrorists.

In China, Israel, Myanmar, Yemen and Ethiopia, this is the case, as wars continue between powerful regimes and populations often unable to defend themselves. But the victims of government attack are often not the terrorists that propagandists would have us believe. Everyday people die. Their killers are excused.

The latest example of flagrant killing of innocents can be seen in Gaza.

Khalil Hamra/AP A Palestinian inspects the damage to a six-storey building destroyed by an early morning Israeli airstrike in Gaza City on Tuesday.

The Israeli government claims it is targeting Hamas militants, but the United Nations says more than a quarter of Palestinians killed in airstrikes have been children.

Since May 10, Israel’s airstrikes have killed at least 213 Palestinians. Of those deaths, 61 were children. Unicef says a further 444 children had been injured, as of Wednesday morning.

Amir Levy/Getty Images An Israeli rescue team soldier checks the site of a rocket strike from the Gaza Strip on Monday. By Wednesday, 12 deaths had been recorded in Israel since the latest fighting began last week.

Hospitals, newsrooms and schools have also been damaged, destroyed, or had electricity cut to them.

While Israel’s concerns about Hamas are legitimate, it must be held to account for its at-best ill-targeted attacks on Gaza City.

However, it’s hard to see how any army could, in less than two weeks, accidently destroy the well-marked newsrooms of the BBC, AP and Al Jazeera, or the only laboratory in Gaza which processes Covid-19 tests.

Strong action is needed from every country to uphold the basic strands of humanity.

And New Zealand, along with most of the world, has failed to stand up for the very basics of decency.

The Green Party, on Wednesday, called for Parliament to recognise the state of Palestine. The motion failed. As National’s Gerry Brownlee noted, New Zealand has maintained its support for a two-state resolution – but he said National would not support the Greens’ motion.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta says there have been talks with Israel’s embassy.

Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has sent two tweets calling for de-escalation and action from the UN. Diplomats have reportedly spoken about international law violations with the Israeli ambassador.

Two tweets are better than nothing, but more can be done.

International law was meant to protect innocent citizens from torture, detainment and death. It has proven fairly ineffectual.

The International Criminal Court, for instance, works slowly and tends to investigate instances where the suspects are from poorer nations.

Abdel Kareem Hana/AP A relative reacts while carrying the body of a Palestinian child who was killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, on Sunday.

Alleged war crimes committed by Western allies, such as the 2018 bombing of a school bus in Yemen, don’t appear to warrant the court’s attention.

Likewise, it’s unclear if the global community will do anything meaningful to stop China’s detention of Uyghur Muslims. Multiple countries describe China’s actions as genocide, as it separates children from parents and forces Muslims into re-education camps.

Many people have disappeared or been arrested for seemingly no reason.

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

Like most countries committed to grotesque human rights violations, China says it is undertaking “antiterrorism and deradicalisation efforts”. More than one million people are detained in China, as part of those efforts.

Powerful states such as Israel and China have not responded well to criticism in the past.

However, war crimes and genocides require a larger response than token and vague statements.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Glenn McConnell: “Smaller nations need to step up ... We would not be alone in calling for greater adherence to the most basic human rights.”

When the Canada, the US, UK and European Union imposed sanctions against China, New Zealand did not follow suit.

Any strong condemnation of China would, probably, result in pushback – and cost New Zealand money. But to what extent is New Zealand willing to profit from its relationship with a regime that separates families because of their religion?

Israel, as well, has a powerful ally in the US – and President Joe Biden is doing little about anything.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is also prone to labelling legitimate human rights concerns as “anti-semitism”. He has refused to acknowledge the International Criminal Court, calling its interest in upholding human rights an “affront for all democracies”.

The US, also a fan of killing with impunity, refuses to fall under the court’s jurisdiction and has criticised any attempt to investigate Israel’s well-documented attacks on civilians.

This leaves the world with few leaders. We can hardly rely on Vladimir Putin.

So, smaller nations need to step up.

Global atrocities require united responses.

LUKE MALPASS/STUFF Jacinda Ardern gives the opening speech at the 2019 UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

New Zealand has enjoyed a rising and respected profile globally, under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Despite limited military and economic power, New Zealand and Ardern have the ability to attract major attention across the world. What she says does matter to many beyond these shores.

Entering into those discussions will not be easy – and missteps, as well as pushback, is likely. But now is the time to be brave.

We would not be alone in calling for greater adherence to the most basic human rights.

After failing to make an impact with China, New Zealand could have a chance to help end the killings in Israel and Gaza when the UN meets on Friday. Or, we could look the other way.