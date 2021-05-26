Lake Alice: Royal Commission to get only a small glimpse into outrageous stories

OPINION: After five years of reporting on the abuse of children in the custody of the state, there have been a number of occasions I’ve been ashamed to be a New Zealander and my faith in the institutions that are supposed to uphold the law and fairness has been ruined.

If I was asked for one institution that exemplifies this, without hesitation I’d name the adolescent unit that ran at Lake Alice psychiatric hospital from 1972 to 1978.

Next month, the Royal Commission on Abuse in Care will hold a two-week hearing into Lake Alice. The hearing should be the pinnacle of the commission’s inquiry into not only the abuse in state institutions but the lengths the state went to in trying to avoid responsibility.

But the survivors of Lake Alice have recently found out that those giving evidence – and not all of them will be able to – will only be given one hour each to tell their story.

Sam Baker/Stuff The Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital is being investigated in the Royal Commission's Abuse in Care inquiry.

Tyrone Marks gave evidence in the hearing on the welfare home for three hours and was looking forward to giving further evidence about Lake Alice.

“We’ve waited nearly 50 years some of us. They’re saying you’re getting one hour for your 50 years of waiting,” he said.

“When were they going to tell everybody this? I asked, ‘How come this wasn’t communicated before now?’ I got no answer.”

In recent days, many others have contacted me expressing anger and disappointment at the way it has been handled. The numbers of Lake Alice survivors coming forward and wanting to be heard has created a dilemma for the commission in how the hearing should be run.

The commission recently held a hearing into welfare homes, at which 16 witnesses gave their experiences, representing thousands of children who went through state institutions.

Cate Broughton/Stuff Survivors advisory group member Tyrone Marks.

Given three hours each, they were guided through their evidence by a couple of lawyers – including Sonja Cooper who has represented thousands of clients in litigation. Many other survivors submitted their evidence, including written statements, through other channels that the Royal Commission manages.

However, in the Lake Alice hearing, Frances Joychild QC is the only lawyer representing survivors. She was originally aiming to bring a select group before the public hearing, but the numbers have blown out and she is now representing at least 36 survivors.

Efforts have been made by both Joychild and the commission’s in-house legal team to increase the two weeks that were originally scheduled for the hearing to give an opportunity for different experiences at Lake Alice to be represented. But this has been turned down for budget reasons and consequently the time for each survivor has been reduced.

Now, a maximum of 20 survivors will get to give their evidence publicly. The hearing will also include evidence from representatives of the Crown, police and the Medical Council.

Last month, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti revealed the Government had refused three requests from the commission for emergency top-ups after it overspent its budget. Survivors and their advocates have warned this risked compromising the commission’s work, but this was ignored.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti.

The commission’s budget was effectively halved right at the start when Cabinet increased the scope of the inquiry at the eleventh hour to include the church, after pressure from those who’d suffered abuse in church settings. Last week, the Government announced an extra $90 million for the commission but the original time schedule for the public hearing into Lake Alice remains.

The commission has recently discovered over a hundred more children went through the adolescent unit than was previously believed. But there has been no negotiation or discussion with survivors about how these numbers might be managed, what the other options might be in their engagement with the commission or how many should or could appear in the public hearing.

A survivors’ advisory panel, which is a requirement of the terms of reference, has been effectively defunct for over a year.

Although Lake Alice was a psychiatric hospital for criminally insane adults, the children in the adolescent unit averaged around 13-years-old and were regularly exposed to these adults.

The list of horrendous abuse and torture these children went through is long: electric shocks as punishment (which one person described to me as feeling like your head had been split open with an axe); electric shocks to other parts of the body, including the genitals; painful drug injections as punishment; heavy sedation with antipsychotic drugs; being tossed in the ward with the most dangerous adult patients while heavily drugged or semi-conscious; sexual abuse and gang rape.

A report by Justice Sir Rodney Gallen in the early 2000s that wasn’t supposed to be written and certainly wasn’t supposed to be made public, affirmed all these things happened. He labelled these events “outrageous in the extreme.”

Added to these indignities is the lack of any remorse or accountability. The Crown initially fought the litigation by survivors, in one case for nine years. There were two completely ineffectual police investigations.

A third one is currently in progress after the United Nations found New Zealand in breach of the Convention Against Torture, and so far it looks like this one means business. The Medical Council failed to investigate Dr Selwyn Leeks, who ran the unit, as did the government department that employed him.

The stories that will be heard at the Lake Alice hearing will still be “outrageous in the extreme”. But they will only be a small glimpse into the detail and scale of the state’s abuse and torture of children and the calculated way the Crown avoided responsibility.

Aaron Smale is a freelance journalist and PhD student, researching Māori Children in State Custody. He is also working on a podcast series for Stuff about Lake Alice.

Audio provided by RNZ.