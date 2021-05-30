Why we're proud to bring you the country's best journalism

OPINION: One of the things I love most about being editor of a Sunday newspaper is that we tell stories that take more time to research and write. Your time is precious, especially on a Sunday, and I know we have to work extra hard to earn your attention when there are so many other competing demands.

So I was thrilled to see so many of the writers who feature on our pages every week being recognised at the Voyager Media Awards on Friday night, either as winners or finalists.

To name a few; columnists Alison Mau and Andrea Vance; Stuff writers Mike White, Rob Stock, Tony Wall, Blair Ensor, Kirsty Johnston, Hamish McNeilly and Lorna Thornber; environment editor Eloise Gibson, science writer Charlie Mitchell (his front page Sunday Star-Times story The Liberator is one of my favourite stories of 2020), sport writer Dana Johannsen, special contributor Jehan Casinader, and of course our amazing photographers – David White, Lawrence Smith, and Ricky Wilson, whose work lifts our pages and reminds us of the value of one powerful image. Sharon Murdoch, whose cartoons have an almost cult-like following on social media, was a well-deserved finalist again this year, and our team news director Craig Hoyle was also a finalist for his excellent writing. Our much loved Sunday magazine was a finalist in its category again.

Also recognised was Stuff Circuit’s Emma, the moving story of a Russian adoptee and workmate of Stuff journalist Paula Penfold, who wrote about their journey for our feature pages.

READ MORE:

* Stuff leads the way with 81 nominations in the Voyager Media Awards

* The top five investigations of 2020. So good that there are actually seven

* Beautiful stories to read with a cuppa and a comfy chair



New Zealand’s Reporter of the Year: Alison Mau.

It was fitting that Vance, whose political columns are always sharp and insightful, was a finalist in more than one category, including opinion writer of the year. The Sunday Star-Times has been fortunate to feature some of the award-winning projects by Vance and video journalist Iain McGregor that were recognised on Friday. Their work is world-class, and I know there are some exciting projects coming up.

I was particularly proud of the recognition for Sunday Star-Times’ columnist and reporter Alison Mau, who was named reporter of the year. Here’s what the judges said about Mau’s portfolio: “Alison Mau is leading the exposure of sexual harassment. [Her] revelations concerning two well-known figures in New Zealand’s academic life were fearless, determined pursuits that deserve the highest commendation.”

You would have read Mau’s investigations in the Sunday Star-Times. What you don’t see are the days and weeks of hard work, meticulous fact checking and exhaustive interviews that go into such a piece. Or the personal abuse that can accompany such stories. I get only a small taste of it, as editor.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Carmen Parahi, Pou Tiaki editor, was recognised at the Voyager Media Awards on Friday.

So I can absolutely testify to Mau’s fearless, determined journalism – I’ve seen the hard yards she puts into every story; the research, the door knocks, the phone calls, the constant to-ing and fro-ing with our lawyer; and, above all, her compassion for the people whose stories she has been trusted with.

Mau’s rival for the award was Stuff’s Carmen Parahi; of Parahi’s groundbreaking leadership on Stuff’s Te Matou Pono (Our Truth) project, the judges said it would change New Zealand journalism forever – and for the better. That’s quite an accolade. But it only tells part of the story; it takes true courage to speak out when the people you are challenging to do better are your own workmates and senior managers.

The judges described Parahi as an extraordinary wāhine toa. I second that.

As Friday’s awards show, we seem to be blessed with an abundance of fierce wāhine toa, in fact.