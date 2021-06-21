The perils of being the youngest child

OPINION: If you’re the eldest child, don’t bother to read further.

This is for all middle and younger children who I’m calling to stand up to first-borns – the world may be depending on it.

For years, I’ve been irked by endless research that shows that our position in the family has an enormous influence on our future, particularly because it consistently proves first-borns are the most likely to succeed. But, a new study has revealed an even greater injustice, showing that even our health is impacted by our position in the family.

Compared to the rest of us, first-borns are smarter, richer, more conservative and ambitious and more likely to be leaders. This is all because they got more parental attention, while the next in line were mostly ignored, tormented or occasionally indulged.

READ MORE:

* Once we looked to the rest of the world. Now they’re looking to us

* Study finds firstborns are smarter - and there's a logical reason why

* Younger siblings stand out in elite sports

* Why little sisters get all the fun



But Swedish researchers now say that oldest siblings are also likely to live longer. Evidently we youngsters are more likely to suffer from cardiovascular disease, heart attacks and strokes; and the bigger the family the bigger these health risks. One reason for this is that we’re likely to be more deviant.

It’s not our fault – of course – it’s because our parents were stricter with our big siblings who were taught to behave and avoid bad things, while we youngsters were less supervised and got away with overusing alcohol, drugs and tobacco, shortening our lives. Frankly, I think that’s because our older siblings drove us to it through years of torment.

Supplied Winston Churchill was a first-born.

And if that’s not enough, research has also found more than 70 per cent of parents admit to having a favourite child, and it’s usually the eldest.

Yes, I can hear you first-borns complaining about your strict upbringing and helping and paving the way with we younger siblings, but turns out that simply taught you how to become more organised and able to prioritise. History shows firstborns are more likely to be politicians and up to 50 per cent of CEOs are the eldest: think Winston Churchill, Saddam Hussein, Hillary Clinton, Richard Branson, and Oprah Winfrey.

Which leads me to think all this research may have uncovered why the world is in the hot mess it’s in today – it’s being run by eldest children. The problem is first-borns are the least caring, the most ambitious and power hungry and the most comfortable with the status quo. I’m not sure if that’s the kind of attributes we want the people running the world to have.

Supplied Cas Carter: “All power to the Pope for making more progress than any of his predecessors, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Instead, we need to make way for some of the qualities of younger siblings such as the middle-born children who are the most likely to be caring. Or the youngest who shun rules and question the status quo.

While all these studies are massive generalisations, there are some trends here worth thinking about. They say the eldest rule the world and the youngest change it. So, who do we want as our leaders?

It’s time for all the bossy first-borns who’ve had a lifetime of naturally leading to stop and listen to the rest of us. For example perhaps we should take more notice of the carers in our community.And its probably time for us younger siblings to get over our lifetime of teasing and torment and challenge the status quo our older siblings are protecting.

The only fly in this theory is this new research which shows our life expectancy is shorter than our big brothers and sisters, so we’ve got less time to right their wrongs, which confirms what I’ve always thought – being the youngest is just a lifetime of injustice.