Remembering when another virus cast its pall over the world

OPINION: Erasure's 'Oh L'amour' is playing on my bluetooth speaker. I've paused 'It's a Sin' on television. I need to hear the whole song that's playing in the background of this entertaining, but heartbreaking, series on TVNZ On Demand. It's bringing back so many memories of carefree salad days, interrupted by the deaths of so many of my friends.

His name was 'Dream boat' and he was gorgeous. He would never be my boyfriend, but he certainly wasn't to be the last gay boy I'd fall in love with. I was working briefly as a school librarian. Briefly because I was fired for being incredibly shite at my job. My next on campus job was to write and take photos for the college newspaper, so truly a blessing in disguise. This handsome boy came up to the counter to check out a book. He handed me the book, his school ID card, and smiled.

My stomach did somersaults and I blushed. It was America in the 80's and the ultimate sun kissed Californian teen in his polo shirt, with jeans and sweater tied around his neck was standing gloriously golden in front of me. He was perfect. Immediately after he left I did that thing a school library assistant isn't supposed to do. I went through the system to find out his details. I wanted to know his name, his class schedule, his star sign, and if he lived on campus.

His name wasKerry. He was a Scorpio, and yes indeed he lived on campus. What's more, he was taking the same drama classes as me this semester. I was giddy with innocent excitement. He sang. He danced. He was flawless. He could instantly light up any library or theatre class. He died of Aids three years later.

James was Irish, and his brothers were all a famous Irish band back home in Dublin. He too had an incredible tenor singing voice. He was delicious. From his sparkling blue eyes to his pink Lacoste shirt. Lucky me. He was also in all the same drama circles Occasionally he'd take me out to clubs and we'd dance and chat. He'd introduce me to loads of handsome, fun boys. He didn't touch me of course. He was way out of my league. What could I expect from this handsome Irish boy who'd moved to America? He died of AIDS three years later.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A machine that dispenses HIV testing kits is in the foyer of the NZ Aids Foundation reception.

Jimmy was from Oklahoma. He was a farm boy with thick auburn hair, a cheeky smile, and an ambition to become a famous actor. He wasn't a particularly talented thespian, and a less than average singer, but he was lovely. He died of Aids four years later.

Tony was a temperamental Italian American. He was Antonio, as was his father, several uncles and numerous family members back in New York. I didn't know a lot about 'homosexuality', but I assumed he was a 'homosexual' because he'd squeal and swoon watching Sylvester Stallone movies. He was dramatic and divine. He called himself Antonia, and referred to himself as 'A friend of Dorothy'. I had no idea what that meant until it clicked a couple of years later at his funeral.

Watching 'It’s a sin' and listening to Erasure has caused memories to flood back and bring with them vibrant recollections of going to gay clubs and drinking mocktails with tiny pink umbrellas resting on the lips of the glasses.

It reminds me of unrequited love. It reminds me that more than a couple of the guys I hung around with at school, died so very young. They had secret lives carefully managed away from their straight families and straight friends.

When AIDS crept up on us it was confusing. The information about the disease was sketchy. Too many people became afraid to touch their gay buddies. Even without social media, misinformation was rife. There were times when I'd come across people I knew on the street. More often than not they were men. Men who the last time I'd seen them, been strong and handsome. Now they were thin and gaunt. I was smart enough, well-read enough, and perhaps fearless enough to hug and kiss them. I remember Scott crying with gratitude. Amazed that I'd touched him let alone dared to kiss him on the mouth.

Bill Kearns/Stuff Eve van Grafhorst, who died with HIV Aids after receiving an infected blood transfusion, always wanted to be an Air New Zealand flight attendant.]

Listening to Erasure on repeat reminds me of the vigils that I was a part of. Thousands of people gathered to call out the names of those who'd died of AIDS. It's all a faded, strange and tragic memory from a lifetime ago.

Now I see the face of Eva van Grafhorst. One could argue that she was the momentum behind AIDS awareness in New Zealand. A child whose family had moved here from Australia when petty uneducated folk drove her and her family out of town. They feared her spreading AIDS to other children in day care. Eve had contracted HIV from a contaminated blood transfusion administered to save her life as a premature baby. Her family immigrated here, and not only was she embraced, but she schooled us Kiwis. Little tiny Eve reached into the hearts and minds of New Zealanders. She had a powerful voice. A voice that yelled out "It's not a gay male disease." in the bleak decade consumed by electronic music and a viral genocide, this country listened to a little girl dying of HIV/AIDS.

We stood in parks, lit candles, and called out the names of the dead.

Eve died in 1993.

HIV is managed now, but before we even knew what it was, this virus, that would nearly always become a full blown death warrant, did not seem manageable. We learnt the new term 'Safe Sex'. This was back in time when AIDS was as terrifying as Covid, when a different deadly virus robbed the world of some of it's brightest and most beautiful stars. Oh L'amour...