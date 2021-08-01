We didn't see Covid coming; are we any better prepared for Delta?

Dr Ayesha Verrall says Auckland's first mass Covid-19 jab event is like the "Olympics of vaccination".

OPINION: No news is good news when it comes to Covid, it seems. The latest reports, that the war against Covid has changed again as scientists learn about the more contagious Delta strain, remind us that there is still a lot of water to go under the bridge yet, before this pandemic runs its course.

It’s easily beaten the defences of Australia which had become accustomed, like New Zealand, to living largely Covid-free. On Saturday, Queensland was the latest Australian state to go into a snap lockdown.

So it’s surely only a matter of time before we get our first cases of community transmission. But that’s hardly news; we’ve always known that. The question is whether the Government is better prepared now than we were in March last year, when the country went into its first lock down.

It certainly should be.

We’ve had ample time to get our house in order, and prepare for the worst. And we’ve had ample warning from around the world of how quickly things can turn bad.

So has the Government used that time wisely?

Our first line of defence in any outbreak – assuming that it’s already breached our border defences somehow – is mask-wearing.

But apart from desultory efforts to encourage mask use – like making it mandatory on public transport – very few of us wear them. By the time we do, it will probably be too late, given the speed with which Delta can spread. Blame complacency, and conflicting messages from the Ministry of Health at the start, for the poor take up of masks.

Contact tracing is the next line of defence. Compared with the early days of Covid, our systems are gold standard. But any system is only ever as good as the people that use it. And unfortunately scanning has gone much the same way as masks; most Kiwis can’t be bothered.

The game changer is vaccination. But we would have to massively scale up vaccinations if Delta gets here and the pace so far suggests that won’t be easy.

While other countries have stockpiled vast quantities of vaccine, our Government’s arrangement with Pfizer seems to be much more hand to mouth. Vaccination rates are currently too low to offer us much protection.

We do have options, however, now that the AstraZeneca vaccine has had provisional approval; it’s not currently in use, but could be.

But what if Delta breaches all those defences? How ready are our hospitals?

ICU beds in March last year numbered fewer than 200; they were scaled up to more than 300 in its immediate aftermath, but have fallen back below 300 again.

There are more ventilators – the Government purchased about 300 more after the first outbreak. But the number of ICU specialist staff, including doctors and nurses, is unchanged.

We would run out of ICU staff long before we ran out of ventilators.

As we have seen with the recent RSV outbreak, it doesn’t take many serious cases to put those specialist staff under huge stress. Many have reported burnout. A Covid outbreak, on top of RSV, would be a disaster.

So are we in a better place than March last year? Yes, but it's patchy. The Government hasn’t squandered the time it’s had to prepare, but nor has it made the most of it.

Its response has been dictated by an elimination mindset, rather than any sense of urgency about gearing up to deal with the likelihood of future widespread outbreaks.

But the reality is that countries far better prepared, and better equipped than us, have struggled to cope with the latest outbreaks.

So in the end, it will be down to us, and how we respond as individuals, that will make the difference – just as it did last time.