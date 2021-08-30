Blood clots suggest NZ on the correct Covid-19 course

OPINION: One thing the world could do without during this pandemic is the uninformed reckons of pundits who believe they are experts in infectious diseases despite all evidence to the contrary.

They scream at us from home and away that lockdowns don’t work, elimination is a fantasy, and we all need to get on with our lives despite Covid-19. The fact that this attitude has led to the emergence of more infectious and deadly variants of the virus, and will likely continue to do so, seems lost on them.

But if you need more evidence of why New Zealand is still on the right course, at least for now, let me tell you about a study just published in the journal Anaesthesia.

Several studies have suggested that patients who are hospitalised with Covid-19 are at high risk of having a very dangerous kind of blood clot in their veins. These clots are known as venous thromboembolism,​ or VTE for short.

Many people who need surgery, including routine surgeries like knee and hip replacements, already have risk factors that put them at higher risk for VTE.

An important question arises: does having had Covid-19 increase this risk even further? To answer that question, in October 2020, hospitals all around the world took part in a big study which counted the number of patients who experienced VTE within 30 days of having surgery.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Stuff science columnist Dr Siouxsie Wiles.

Any patient aged 18 and over who underwent any kind of elective or emergency surgery was eligible to be included in the study. As well as collecting all the usual information about each patient to assess their general risk of developing VTE, information was also collected on whether they had had Covid-19 and if so, when.

In total, 128,013 patients from 1630 hospitals across 115 countries were involved in the study and 4418 of them were diagnosed as having had Covid-19 at some point.

The study found 0.5 per cent of the patients without Covid-19 developed VTE. For patients infected up to six weeks before their surgery, that went up to 1 per cent. For those infected within a week of surgery, or in the month after surgery, the rate increased again to 2.2 per cent. Importantly, adjusting for confounding factors didn’t change the numbers much. Vaccine status was not known.

From this study it looks like having Covid-19 in the six weeks before surgery means you are 50 per cent more likely to develop VTE. But having it immediately before or after means a 90 per cent increased risk.*

And that matters because the study found that developing VTE was also associated with a five-times higher risk of death.

Study after study is showing why we don’t want Covid-19 in the community here in New Zealand. We’ve been living proof that lockdowns can work if they are strict enough, kept in place for long enough, come with financial support for affected people and businesses, and are used alongside the test-trace-isolate strategy.

I’m optimistic that we can show the same is true even when battling delta.

* CORRECTION: Having Covid-19 in the six weeks before surgery means you are 50 per cent more likely to develop VTE. But having it immediately before or after means a 90 per cent increased risk. An earlier version of this story mixed these up. (Amended August 30, 2021, 9am.)

Dr Siouxsie Wiles MNZM is an award-winning microbiologist and science communicator. She is an Associate Professor at the University of Auckland.