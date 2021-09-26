Covid-19: The Prime Minister continuing to use the term 'elimination' is disingenuous

There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

OPINION: In The Princess Bride, a movie now immortalised through memes, the slimy but beautifully named villain Vizzini continues to remark “inconceivable” as events play out around him.

In frustration, his loyal henchman, Inigo Montoya, finally responds: “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

I have sympathy for Vizzini. For a number of years I was confused why firms were selling organic produce. What, I pondered, was an inorganic chicken to contrast with the organic kind?

The meaning of words matter. They are how we impart information and understanding. A contract, a law or a speech become meaningless without consistency in understanding.

READ MORE:

* Has upper Hauraki dodged a Covid-19 bullet? All signs point to yes

* Covid-19 NZ: Modelling suggests 7000 deaths in a year even with 75 per cent of country jabbed

* Covid-19: New Zealand's elimination strategy explained



Supplied The Princess Bride is a film full of advice about mask wearing and the meaning of words.

It is true that words evolve over time. “Decimate”, “literally” and “awful” mean different things for us than our ancestors.

Elimination is not such a word.

From the Latin elimino; “thrust out of doors”, is a word Cicero would understand perfectly well in his time as Homer does in ours. So, when Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield and the Prime Minister claim that they are pursuing an elimination strategy, but then seek to redefine the meaning, sotto voce, they are doing the nation a disservice.

“The elimination approach focuses on a zero tolerance towards new cases, rather than a goal of no new cases” is how Dr Bloomfield quietly defines things.

Now, I do not wish to stand too high on this pedestal. There is some validity for this terminological sleight-of-hand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff What has been missing from the 1pm briefings is a plan.

Epidemiologists, a class of expert that should henceforth be confined to digital quarantine in perpetuity, have their own nomenclature. Eradication means gone forever, such as smallpox, polio (almost) and jodhpurs (a work in progress).

Elimination means “no sustained community transmission in a specific region or country”.

However, as far as the man in the street and this dishevelled Stuff columnist are concerned, elimination means permanently extinct. For the prime minister and her Director-General of Health to continue to use that word is disingenuous. To misquote Vizzini; they keep using that word, they know it does not mean what we think it means.

Bloomfield has admitted we have seen the last of a Covid-free Aotearoa.

Braden Fastier/Stuff If we hit the targets we have set, by this time next year we will have a population with minimal exposure to Covid.

It is time we dispensed with the word-play. We have arrived at the suppression stage of Covid-19. Earlier than perhaps we wanted, but we were always going to get here. What should we do now?

We now know four things about this virus: Vaccines are very effective at preventing illness and death, but not as effective at stopping transmission. It appears the vaccines decline in effectiveness over time.

Covid is going to become endemic in New Zealand and we are all going to be exposed eventually. And not everyone is going to get vaccinated.

Taking these four givens, is suppression the right strategy?

The current setting is to vaccinate as many people as we can while keeping the virus at bay. If we succeed, by this time next year we will have a population with minimal exposure to Covid and with declining vaccine effectiveness.

Why would we do that?

Isn’t this like putting on a raincoat and then staying indoors in case it rains? There isn’t much point in teaching celibacy whilst handing out prophylactics. If we are aiming for 90 per cent vaccine coverage, the latest ad hoc policy in 18 months of ad hoc policy, perhaps the state would care to explain what is going to change if we get there.

STUFF Before the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines were given provisional approval by Medsafe, they underwent extensive testing.

The timing of when we get exposed matters. In an endless series of good bureaucratic intentions creating bad outcomes, we vaccinated the elderly and vulnerable first. They are now the most exposed to breakthrough infections, while the young and healthy have fresh protein spikes coursing through their bloodstreams.

Although breakthrough infections - those who get sick despite being vaccinated - are rare, it has prompted Israel, the leader in vaccination race, to provide booster doses to their elderly residents.

Professor Michael Plank has gone as far as suggesting 97 per cent of us need to be double jabbed before he and his cohort of experts will retire to the lab never to bother us again. Which means this will never end.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff We have become focussed on one data point, and let the rest collapse around us, writes Damien Grant.

We are stuck, cursed by our success and obsessively focussed on one data point while our quality of life is collapsing around us. We have become blinded by our obsession, as Inigo Montoya was in his quest to avenge the death of his father.

What has been missing from the 1pm sermons is a path from where we are towards where we are going.

At this point I don’t really care what the plan is, so long as I know what it is. I have a life I want to lead. I have a business that needs direction. I have a family that wants to enjoy the pleasures and joy that are still permitted.

I suspect we have not been given this plan because one does not exist. We have a target, but no objective. A road that leads to nowhere that we are condemned to travel on until events overtake us once again.

Or perhaps the answer lies in The Princess Bride. It has so much wonderful advice. Never get involved in a land war in Asia and never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line have become classics.

Yet, buried in the dialogue was a question posed to Westley, the masked hero of this tale. Asked why he wore a mask, he casually remarks: “I think everybody will in the near future. They're terribly comfortable.”

* Damien Grant is a business owner based in Auckland. He writes from a libertarian perspective and is a member of the Taxpayers’ Union but not of any political party.