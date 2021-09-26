Melbourne violence was beyond ordinary protest. Who's to blame?

OPINION: At 9:33am local time on Wednesday, my daughter in Melbourne sent me a text.

“We just had an earthquake and Melburnians are FREAKING out,” she wrote.

My daughter works as a nanny, and as the house began to rumble and sway, she hustled her two young charges under the kitchen table. It wasn't easy, she said, mainly because they didn't understand what she was asking – they'd never heard the word “earthquake” before. (That family must be pleased they hired a Kiwi nanny; while the rest of Melbourne was indeed freaking out, she and other New Zealand expats were already executing their drop, cover and hold.)

I'll admit I was a bit shocked, though. I was born in Melbourne and lived there almost half my life, but until this week I'd never thought of it as being earthquake-prone. Turns out I was a baby when the last ‘big’ one hit the city – but there have been hundreds of relatively small ones over the years (including a weird series of shakes in the early 1950s, where multiple witnesses reported explosions and flashes of light in the sky, leading to rumours of a meteorite strike).

Poor Melbourne. About to take the prize no-one wants – for the longest time in Covid-19 lockdown of any city in the world. An earthquake was the last thing its stressed and anxious residents needed. And to pile insult upon injury, there were thuggish scenes at protests around the central city this week.

There's a generation of young people, my daughter among them, who were stunned to see such violence on the streets. It's not that they're a cohort unused to protest – many are veterans of climate change, Black Lives Matter and women’s marches – but in this part of the world at least, those protests have been largely peaceful.

WAYNE TAYLOR/The Age The state of Victoria hit a new peak case number on Saturday, as the state grapples with more protests.

Not so for Melbourne's lockdown protests. What began as a small gathering of construction workers outside union headquarters on Monday appears to have been hijacked within 24 hours by anti-vaccination, anti-lockdown and far-right protesters, posing as tradies. It would be incredibly easy to do this – a $4 high-vis vest and Bob's your builder uncle. You'd blend into the crowd without a problem.

I say “appears to have been hijacked”, because there is no way to know whether that is true, or only partly true. There are claims Monday's protest was joined by the anti-vax mobs after news spread fast on the Telegram platform; apparently the new fave online collecting space for Right-wing extremists. By Tuesday, the tradies' protests had been swamped by randoms in borrowed high-vis, who'd probably never picked up a hammer in their lives.

Plenty were there for this line of logic, jumping on the storyline with gusto; the former Federal Labour leader (once a union boss himself) Bill Shorten called the fake tradies “man-baby Nazis”.

Darrian Traynor/Getty Images A protester is seen wearing protective gear to shield from capsicum spray by police in Melbourne.

Ironically, the people claiming the tradies' protest had been politicised, were guilty of much the same thing. Sally McManus, Australian Council of Trade Unions secretary, told media Tuesday's march had been “called for, led, and promoted” by anti-vaccination and far-Right groups, and claimed the hijackers' actions would lead to a longer lockdown.

Of course the union movement would have been grateful for a way to distance itself from blame for the violence, of course it did its best to do so, and as I said earlier, of course it's partly right.

The irony lies in the reason there was a protest in the first place. Vaccine confusion and hesitancy is higher in construction than any other Australian industry. The construction industry was shut down altogether for two weeks due to widespread non-compliance with Covid-19 safety measures. The industry and its union leaders have to take some responsibility, even if just for missing what their members are really concerned about.

Melbourne has a long, long history of public protest, from anti-conscription demonstrations in 1917 and during the war in Vietnam, to the hundreds of thousands who packed the streets in the early 1990s to show their disgust at Premier Jeff Kennett's decision to close 350 schools, sell off state assets and sack 16,000 public transport workers.

An apocryphal story from the time has a senior Kennett advisor peeking through the blinds at hordes of angry demonstrators on the street below, and asking his boss what he planned to do about it. Kennett was so unmoved he refused to even look for himself, the story goes. (There were also decades-long protests over Kennett's move to swipe the Grand Prix motor racing from Adelaide and hold it in the centre of Melbourne – a move that is, in hindsight, widely seen as the beginning of the city's transformation from boring backwater to the vibrant destination it is today.) Even 40 years later, there are still many Melburnians who loathe Jeff Kennett with a passion for what he did.

Kiwis of a certain age will find all this quite familiar. This month is the 40th anniversary of the Springbok Tour, and the protests that rocked the country were similarly made up of ordinary people from all walks of life.

If, like me, you were not in New Zealand at the time, I highly recommend visiting the “1981 Springbok Tour Live” account on Twitter (@TweetTheTour) for a blow-by-blow description. Blows, mainly by police truncheons, were a common sight, and although Kiwis remember those protests mainly for the way the tour divided families and friends in a way never seen before, there again politicians did what politicians do.

The mayor of Wellington, Michael Fowler, wrote back to a constituent who begged for Wellington roads to be closed around Athletic Park, saying he did not believe the demonstrations were about apartheid at all, but were instead aiming to force a change of government. (Note: Fowler also supported a council move to scrap the Wellington test altogether in solidarity with the anti-apartheid movement.)

Spraying unverifiable accusations of political motive from both sides has long been a feature of public protest. And as proof that the more things change, the more they stay the same, here's a snippet from The Evening Post in the thick of the Springbok Tour unrest:

“Violence is infectious & already there is a virulent climate abroad in the country.”

How prophetic is that.