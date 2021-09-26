I'm counting my blessings to be a woman in New Zealand

OPINION: "Want some Thai food?" My husband waved a container of dry beef curry in front of my nose. I smacked him in the jaw.

Labour with my first child was fast and furious. It ended with an emergency C section.

Seems my eldest son’s head and my birthing canal were at odds with each other, but during a particularly intense labour pain, my husband was so excited, and clearly hungry, that it occurred to him I may want to eat.

I do not condone physical violence what-so-ever, but my reaction was guttural and primal. Who wants to casually snack on a curry when they're trying to force a giant alien out of their body? I understood immediately when giving birth, how Scottish warrior William Wallace felt as he was 'hung, drawn and quartered'.

I recall now, I also gave my ebullient husband, a firm instruction to 'eff off', as I swung my arm at his face.

In the maternity ward at the old Wellington Women’s Hospital I was lucky enough to acquire the large suite. I believe it was suite 9. Back in the day [the ‘90's] the Grace Neil maternity wing was often full to capacity during certain months.

Christmas and summer liaisons caused a great many babies to arrive in October, and on our pre-natal tour of the ward I was slightly aghast seeing tiny rooms, and hearing women screaming. There were even women in early labour sitting on trolly beds in the corridor. I stage whispered to our tutor, “The rooms are so small!”

She smiled and replied, “Honey when you're in labour you won't care where the hell you are.” She was absolutely right. I could have been on the moon and I wouldn't have cared less.

In the big birthing suite was a bed, a La-Z-boy, a couple of chairs, and on the wall a large picture of a boat at sea. The sort of mass-produced art you see on old biscuit tins, or in a small town opportunity shop. What fascinated me, was that it was firmly screwed to the wall.

“Why on earth is that awful picture screwed to the wall?” I asked Max my midwife. “Who on earth is going to want to steal it?”

“You'd be surprised,” she replied. “People steal everything.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Amin Vakili worked for the Afghanistan government before he moved to New Zealand in 2012. He still has family near Kabul, who he has been unable to contact since the Taliban came through.

Now, a Picasso I could understand. Even a decent print from 'Art For Art’s Sake'. But a dreadful tacky seascape? It took my mind off my body being torn apart for just a minute.

Right now in Kabul, Afghanistan, women are labouring in dark dirty rooms in hospitals stripped of everything.

There is no power. No medicine. No air con. No portable fans. There are no pictures on the wall, no water, no chance of any medical intervention should anything go wrong, and Lord knows things go wrong. Afghanistan, even pre-Taliban, had one of the highest infant and maternal fatality rates in the world.

Now that they've been dragged back in to the dark ages, the chance of the safe delivery of a newborn is not good. There's simply hope. I read a blog written by a midwife in Afghanistan, who is presently working fiercely trying to help women there deliver their precious newborns.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Polly Gillespie recalls the difficulties of giving birth.

There is absolutely no help, medical aid, or compassion. Why would these men feel it necessary to strip a hospital of absolutely everything? What sense does it make to torture your own people? How can they rationalise jeopardising the lives of so many women and children? Is the idea not to win favour? What of their own mothers, sisters, wives and daughters? Surely no revolution or coup requires you to remove the safety, if not comfort, of women bringing new life into the country?

These stories fill me with anger and confusion. As we women in somewhat civilised countries jump on Instagram to support the #metoo movement (as we should), and as we worry about pay equity, and the bosses not behaving inappropriately at work functions (as we so rightly should), I feel inclined to slide those very important movements into a folder labelled 'First World Problems'.

It's not that they are unjustified or trite at all, they've changed our first world view. Women are now standing side by side and shouting our truth with rigorous honesty and bravery, but meanwhile in Afghanistan women who, a few months ago would have had their babies in hospitals with lights, water and medicine, are now risking their lives in dark, dangerous hollowed out buildings with absolutely nothing screwed to the wall, and very little hope for their future.

It makes me mad, sad, and very VERY glad I live here in Hobbiton.

Why does the joy of being a woman still feel contingent on where fate has you living?