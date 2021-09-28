We pay too dearly for our cheapest booze

EDITORIAL: Seventy-five percent is not always a pass rate. Sometimes it’s not even close.

A quarter of New Zealand’s drinking population are classified as hazardous drinkers, a problem miserably reflected in a host of ways we measure, and feel, social harm.

District health boards have now declared our liquor laws a failure and are seeking an overhaul that they say is all the more urgent for the rise in harmful drinking, and attendant family violence, during lockdowns.

Justice Minister Kris Faafoi agrees a review of the laws would be helpful and scoping work for what would be entailed in that review is likely to begin later this term.

There’s no need for bated breath about the options available. Aside from the clear need for more control over online sales, most of the measures available have been nothing if not familiar for decades.

The liquor industry will hammer the message that we shouldn’t make it a goal simply to reduce consumption, but more precisely to reduce harmful consumption. That does have to be the focus.

And it can be – in ways that so far we haven’t been up for.

There’s a great deal of research to support the view that price increases, particularly in the area of cheap alcohol, are a key step. Certainly Scotland, and subsequently Wales, have had real success in this respect after setting a minimum price per unit of alcohol, which has had a major impact on the cheaper end of the market, leading to fewer purchases in low-income, heavy-drinking households.

They have set that minimum price per unit at 50 British pence, which would translate here to a tidy $1NZ per unit. So a bottle of wine would typically have a minimum price in the region of $12-$14, and the

Other measures, like shorter hours and further regulating of advertising may well be on the table and rightly so, but going after the cheap product is right up there as a necessary move, even though it may seem like a clumsier approach than the education-cultural attitudes work that needs to continue.

It’s interesting that Sir Geoffrey Palmer, one of the leading proponents of reform, has upset some by adopting a lofty historical perspective and sighing that we are still living with the consequences of a ‘British drinking culture’ inherited from colonialism.

It’s hard to argue that this hasn’t been a factor but the passage of decades, even centuries, shows we’ve really been the masters of our own misfortune.

We’ve always had an alcohol problem, and misstepped seriously in how we’ve tried to confront it – temperance legislation, the six-o’clock swill and, more than a few would agree, lowering the legal drinking age to 18.

They might each be characterised as brave measures, in their time. None of them worked well.

Confronted by the longstanding damage of an unhealthy national drinking culture, New Zealand lawmakers have several times tried to grasp the nettle, and wound up inadvertently making nettle beer and nettle wine.

If we’re looking for what the evidence tells us ought to work, the Government is already sitting on clear steers from scientific, social and professional agencies that indicate pricing is a control measure that reduces harmful drinking.

It’s past time we properly put it to the test.