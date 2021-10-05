Covid 19: An obituary for elimination

OPINION: In my idealistic dreams, we should have emerged victorious from our Delta lockdown after patiently sticking it out, for as long as it took to ringfence this crafty virus. We would beat it together as one. We would never be the normals in the rest of the world, ghoulishly accepting death as our norm.

Then, of course, I dreamed of having a huggy, raucous girls’ weekend free of children and home-schooling, a symbolic freeing of the wing-clipped soul, followed by a second, gloriously safe summer gazing contentedly at our children running free from fear.

Instead, here we soggily awaken, feeling very much not like the exception to the world, having earned some mean approximation of freedom via our dispensation for rainy picnics, acknowledging that we surrender, at last, our safe little rock in the sea of global gloom.

This decided pragmatism stings actually. A political capitulation to the discontented masses, a surrender to the power of a viral juggernaut, it amounts to a grim gutting of our brief, glorious national covid-identity.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Protestors at the Destiny Church-led protest against lockdown restrictions in Auckland.

Reading headline after headline sounding the death knell of New Zealand’s elimination strategy is about as deflating as can be to our puffed-up sense of ourselves.

After all, there’s nothing we love more than being the brave exception to the world and for a year or so, we felt like the shining beacon, and it was beautiful. Let us acknowledge that beauty for just a moment before we picnic.

Elimination: I loved you. Where government is concerned I may enjoy analysing, critiquing and intellectualising policy. But I never expected in my lifetime, from any leader, an act of true bravery and moral beauty.

That is what elimination was. To have a government lead from a moral centre, to respect science, to place human life above profit for once in a world where capitalism corruptly rules us all at all times, this it was an act to feel absurd pride in. And the people of Aotearoa rose to this higher place when called to act as our better selves. I’ve never seen a thing like this and I probably never will again.

Today we are back to all the compromises and political savagery, and the trudge back down into the bogs of normal life. Here in the bogs, where we don’t do enough, don’t help enough, don't care enough to do anything radical about poverty, the climate, or (now we can add) pandemics. Hello fellow bog-dwellers, back to the quagmire of normality I guess, but don’t forget that time we stood on the rock. Standing on a rock is beauty, it is life, it gives us our souls back. I miss you, rock.

Tara Greer is a user experience design director, writer and parent who returned to New Zealand from the USA during the pandemic.