With this Gold Card, I dub thee a Super Fund of knowledge

OPINION: You’re endlessly told to respect those older and wiser than you, which mainly is a drag. But no longer need I bite my lip. The recent arrival of a Super Gold Card (which would be more accurately named the OK Gold Card), has proved plastic confirmation of worldly wisdom.

If you’re one of the 15 per cent of Kiwis aged over 65, you’ll probably have good dollops of wisdom already, but for the other 85 per cent it’s look and learn time. Statistics say I am among the wise, and statistics never lie.

Psychologists, in something called the Berlin Wisdom Paradigm, maintain we accumulate evidence-based wisdom as we get older, so are pretty damn good at providing expertise in the “fundamental pragmatics of life”.

One tenet of wisdom is to never argue against a paradigm, especially when you don’t know what one is. So, when this paradigm thingy reckons there are five ways age boosts our brains, you can take it as gospel.

Factual knowledge: knowing about human nature.

Procedural knowledge: ways of dealing with life’s problems.

Lifespan contextualism: an awareness and understanding of the many contexts of life, how they relate to each other and change.

Relativism: accepting there are individual, social and cultural differences in values and life priorities.

Uncertainty: knowledge about unpredictability of life.

You need a bit of them all. For example, a scientist might consider logically that everyone will get vaccinated against Covid-19 when they see the facts, yet human nature dictates factors other than logic come into play.

Fear for one, politics for another; the acceptance of “alternate facts”, health concerns, and religion.

German psychologist Paul Baltes once proposed that a wise person would empathise with another person’s problem. And so, I shall (friends and family can look away and laugh at this point).

Here are my seven Super-funded life lessons.

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images Records can eat away your money, unless you keep then for 40 years. Then they are cool and retro. Even Neil Sedaka.

Super: I now know it’s best to start saving about 45 years ago. Sadly, when I was a dumb 20-year-old I did the opposite. I bought records ($4.75 each, from memory). And running shoes (a lot more $). And beer. To compound the foolishness when CDs superseded records, they were sold off – about three decades before they got all retro and valuable. Running shoes wore out. Beer leaked money away.

A house would have been a better investment. Or failing that, any investment at all. Three times in my younger wisdom, super savings were broken into. Dumb. Eventually you might wish to retire, which is an occupation that doesn’t pay well. Even $10 a week saved plus interest adds up to about $165,776 in 45 years, the internet tells me. Sigh, I wish.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bread costs money. Then more money.

Money: life is simple – you have money and other people want to get it off you. Some will give you no choice; they will take it by stealing your wallet, breaking into your house, putting up rates, road charges, and taxes, or raising the price of essentials such as petrol, bread, toilet paper, flat whites and golf balls. Whoosh there it goes.

In other cases it’s your choice whether to be parted from your cash, but it can be tough to decide. Cheerful people in bathing suits or colourful clothes, always with massive smiles, will dance across your TV set extolling the virtue of cash loans, fizzy drinks, takeaways, happiness-enhancing cars and sunny beach holidays.

Even when you take the plunge, that’s not the end of it – there’s always a slightly better (as in more expensive) upgrade, a must-have add-on, or some form of insurance protection that promotes a silent “tut tut” when rejected.

123RF Health is good. But parts of your body won’t play the game.

Health: Hospitals and medical centres have checklists, with columns marked ‘yes’ and ‘no’. When you start life it’s all the no, no, no column. Influenza, no; cancer, no; deep vein thrombosis, no; kidney stones, no; heart issues, no; high cholesterol, no.

And then comes your first yes, a shock akin to the appearance of the first grey hair. And then, another yes. When enough yeses gang up on you that’s it for you, time to say goodbye. You do not remain indestructible, as you thought you were in your teens and 20s. Your hair will go grey and fall out, your eyes will go blurry, your teeth will work loose, and once-reliable organs will turn traitor.

Pool/Getty Images Tyne Cot Cemetery in Ypres, Belgium. The “war to end war” didn’t even come close to living up to the label.

World-ending events: these happen every decade, except on Twitter where it’s about every three minutes, even on a quiet news day. As in the ‘yes’ ticks column (see above), one of these events will eventually end the world, unless something is done.

In the last 100 years and a bit we’ve experienced World War I, Spanish flu, the Great Depression, World War II, the Cold War, the Cuban missile crisis, JFK’s assassination, Vietnam, the Springbok tour, the Rainbow Warrior bombing, nuclear testing in the Pacific, HIV/Aids, Princess Diana dying, MMP, the All Blacks losing at the World Cup to an obvious forward pass, 9/11, the Gulf War, SARS, Covid-19 and global warming.

All were touted as the end of the world as we know it, yet here we all are tucking into our Sunday newspaper.

Essentially c... happens, over and over. One way to get through is to shrug and say “what now?” Another is to march and protest and rail, in a bid to force political change. And then the next generation will say to you “why didn’t you notice apartheid?” and the one that follows will pipe up with “why didn’t you do anything about pollution?” Next it will be “did you not see the alien invasion coming?” Nope.

Western Leader Kiwis at the Avondale markets.

Everyone is different, mainly they’re good (mainly): OK, there are ratbags, it’s just most of us never meet them, unless we work in the justice system, have a dodgy landlord, need to buy illegal drugs or are unfortunate enough to be a security guard or a bouncer. Sadly, women have more chance of encountering horrible humans.

But most are simply trying hard to get through, as the health, money and world-ending events try to derail the whole deal. Life is hard work. Bad things happen. Even to the privileged; though badder things happen if you are poor, out of work, caught in a poor domestic situation, or have an addiction. It would be a lot easier if we accepted we’re all in it together, and largely share the same goals and feelings.

123rf So many time-saving devices, so little time.

Time-saving devices are a waste of time: OK, transitioning from records where you had about 20 minutes of listening time, to CDs at an hour, to streaming endlessly, has saved time. So has recording TV, or streaming it. As for the rest of it, bah humbug! Microwaves, hi-tech washing machines, iPhones, tablets, laptops – massive time-wasters, the lot. Life has become a scramble of inescapable information bombarding devices.

There was once a TV ad about what joy laptops were, as they allow you to work on the beach. Why, why, why do I want to work on a beach? I only write this stuff so I can afford to go to the beach, without the laptop. Batteries constantly need charging, which all takes time. Of course, you can buy battery charging devices, but they need charging too, so what’s the point, when it just doubles the agony? If watches and cars are so smart, why can’t they charge themselves? Find a way to relax out of the noise.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff House prices keep going higher. What to do?

Housing crisis: It was easier to save for a house in the 1980s, even with mortgage rates hitting an all-time high of 16.33 per cent. On the other hand, if you invested wisely you’d earn interest on your savings, there were no flat whites or smashed avocados on toast to fritter your cash away on, and education was a lot cheaper. And so my wise solution for the young people living in a housing crisis today is … I’m sorry, do you think I’m some kind of supercomputer?

Give me another 20 years to get even wiser.

Let’s not crimp, make it 40, some solutions need time.