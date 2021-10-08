Let’s fight breast cancer Covid-style

Nobody loves a mammogram, but it’s something to be done for those who you do love, writes Reena Ramsaroop

OPINION: In March last year, New Zealanders became a formidable team of 5 million. Together, we went hard and early in our fight against a common enemy. Our Covid-19 response was admired around the world.

Can we apply what we’ve learned to another pressing public health issue?

More than 3300 New Zealanders are diagnosed with breast cancer every year and the numbers are growing. Sadly, around 650 Kiwis die of this ghastly disease every year – breast cancer is the leading cause of death for women under 65.

Despite decades of action, and much improvement, those numbers remain stubbornly high. Is it time to seek inspiration from our Covid response to determine what we are doing well, and what we could do better?

Go hard, go early. This catchphrase motivated us to act decisively. Breast cancer needs a decisive response, too. We need to find it early enough to give us a chance to “go hard”. Early detection and treatment leads to the best outcomes for patients.

Testing and tracing. The most effective first-line “test” for breast cancer is a screening mammogram, and the survival rate is much higher for cancer found on a mammogram than for “finding a lump”. But participation in our excellent, free national BreastScreen Aotearoa (BSA) programme has always been lower among some groups, such as Māori and younger women, and has declined across the board during Covid-19. BSA will need funding resources to catch up fast. And we need to expand to more women: the risk of developing breast cancer is higher at age 70 than at 50, yet free mammograms end at 69. There is also increasing evidence for women screening from age 40, rather than 45, where our free programme starts.

Be science-led. We must fund more breast cancer research, including clinical trials, in Aotearoa. We have the best scientists in the world yet some of the lowest research funding. Scientists often rely on the generosity of donors who fundraise on their behalf. There are some success stories, such as our five-year BCFNZ Ferrier Breast Cancer Research Programme which aims to develop a breast cancer vaccine and is heading towards a phase one clinical trial. But imagine what we could achieve if our government committed the kind of dollars to breast cancer research that they’ve earmarked for “shovel-ready” projects as part of the Covid recovery.

Monique Ford/Stuff Even graffiti messages embraced the team approach to fighting Covid, so why not breast cancer?

Health and economy go hand-in-hand. Even experts were surprised that despite locking down, our economy quickly bounced back to a healthy state. Our leaders repeated the message that the best health response was also the best economic response. This applies to cancer, too. If we can prevent ill-health and death by investing in early detection and world-class treatment, we will actually save money.

Programme co-design. How do you deliver services in hard-to-reach communities? Embrace the mantra, “Nothing about us without us”. In the early part of the Covid vaccine roll-out, the government was criticised for a lack of consultation and engagement. Once this was improved, communities rolled up their sleeves in droves. Perhaps we could use the same trusted channels to engage with those communities when it comes to breast cancer.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Mobile vaccination buses rolled out for the Covid drive are another example of a lesson that can be learned for other public health campaigns.

Shot, Sis. Drive-through, pop-up testing and vaccination has broken down barriers during Covid. The Shot, Bro buses have rolled into town with great fanfare. Door-to-door efforts have helped reach even the most reluctant people. BreastScreen Aotearoa already runs mobile services, setting up in suburbs and towns to make it easy for locals to get their mammograms. Now it’s time to go ultra-mobile, using smaller, high-tech vehicles to take breast screening to the people.

Healthy staff, healthy business. Employers have jumped on board and offered staff time off to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Breast Cancer Foundation NZ asks employers to provide two hours off for female staff over 40 to get a mammogram, but the idea has been slow to catch on. Let’s hope that changes now, and that employers play a more active role in promoting – and incentivising – breast health amongst their workers, just as they have with Covid-19.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff There’s a large and vibrant community dedicated to supporting efforts against breast cancer, but nothing like the team of 5 million approach that was mobilised against Covid.

Do it for the ones you love. Most of us don’t like needles. Nobody enjoys mammograms, either. The reason you get vaccinated is to protect not just your own health, but that of your loved ones, too. Having regular mammograms, and self-checking between them, is not just for you, but for your whānau. Where would your kids, partners and parents be without you? This is a powerful motivator that could be better communicated in a coordinated way.

Get competitive. We’ve loved seeing ourselves at the top of league tables in the fight against Covid. We’ve been praised for our sensible approach, strong leadership and decisive, clear communication. Other countries have envied our social cohesion and kindness. Our breast cancer statistics, on the other hand, are not world-leading. We fall well short of other OECD countries, and especially Australia, when it comes to drug funding, clinical trials and survival in Stage 4. We can do better.

Think globally. The Covid vaccine was developed at breakneck speed because of massive international cooperation. Some exciting work in breast cancer detection and treatment (blood tests, genomic testing, combination therapies) has already been done and is awaiting investment. Imagine what we could achieve if the whole world joined hands in fighting this disease.

There’s still work to be done in reaching our Covid-19 vaccination targets, but we’re well on our way. Now, let’s apply the same sort of smart and innovative thinking to tackle the suffering caused by breast cancer. Let’s throw everything at it, no holding back, and let’s fight this disease as a team of 5 million.

Reena Ramsaroop is chairperson of Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s medical advisory committee and clinical director of surgical pathology at Waitematā District Health Board.