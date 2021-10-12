MIQ system is unfair and unkind to Kiwis stuck overseas

OPINION: “That’s totally unfair, Ryan,” smiles Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her shiny happy veneer intact as she tries to get a word in through Ryan Bridge’s barrage of questions on The AM Show about when and how Labour is going to meander their way out of the lockdown-shaped corner they have painted themselves into.

“Fairness” is a recurring motif in our Prime Minister’s interactions with the people and the press, with no trace of irony. She has fumbled her way through the rest of this particular interrogation, as Bridge fired off tough question after tough question to which she could only parrot the same tired response, “We need as many Kiwis vaccinated as possible.”

Supplied A message from New Zealand MIQ scheduling system.

Apparently no one in this government has ever gotten the memo about goals needing to be “specific” and “measurable”, as well as “achievable” and “realistic”.

Funnily enough, “That’s not fair” is a sentiment shared by the Kiwi diaspora spread across the world, and with good reason. This month, the New Zealand government proudly unveiled its pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai; a $62 million masterpiece designed to showcase the theme “Care for people and place”.

READ MORE:

* Date for next release of managed isolation rooms revealed

* Time to open the borders for vaccinated travellers

* Covid 19: How MIQ has become a political weapon

* Trans-Tasman bubble shut until November – Govt adds emergency flight home

* Covid-19: Chris Bishop’s role in a national crisis



Kiwis overseas can be forgiven for calling this as they see it, which is the biggest, most expensive display of hypocrisy from our government in 18 months - and the competition is stiff.

Since March 2020 and the introduction of New Zealand’s much-lauded border restrictions for inbound travellers, it’s fair to say that it’s been difficult for anyone to get into the country, not just New Zealand citizens.

At the time, locking down was 100 per cent the right move, if a little extreme. The border restrictions served their purpose - they bought New Zealand valuable time to wait, watch and learn as the pandemic ravaged first Asia and then the rest of the world.

But 18 months on, this government has managed to squander away nearly every scrap of hard-won advantage it gained from those first months, with an added twist - Kiwis overseas have to enter a lottery for the privilege (not the right) of coming home, with a minuscule chance of success. Does that seem fair to you, Prime Minister?

Christel Yardley/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern visited Murupara on Thursday and walked through the drive through vaccination centre.

We tune in to the daily pressers in the hopes of good news, in the absence of which we’d even settle for some concrete information - only to have the plight of stranded Kiwis glossed over, twisted or callously dismissed.

We’re trying to come home for a “summer holiday”, “for Christmas”, or, most bafflingly, because we’ve realised “New Zealand’s a good place to be at the moment” - this last gem from the Minister for Covid-19 Response, Chris Hipkins, responding to a journalist who pointed out how miserable the MIQ process is.

I’m unsure in which universe paying more than $3000 to be locked up in a room for two weeks would be considered a good start to a holiday, but that’s beside the point which is that for New Zealanders, New Zealand is not a holiday destination, it’s home.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid response minister Chris Hipkins, at the daily 1pm Covid Update at Parliament (file photo).

New Zealand has made some progress, however - despite taking a mind-numbingly long time, a vaccination slow-out is still a rollout - just in slow-motion.

Incidentally, our country’s vaccination programme has been described by the Prime Minister as record-breaking. It must be quite a feat achieving world-leading vaccination rates in the space of a few weeks when you’ve left it all to the last second.

Putting aside New Zealand’s pitiful vaccination stroll-out - the endless deliberations, the hopes and intentions, the frameworks being formulated, the situations being assessed, and the methodical and cautious approaches, all mean one thing - we’re not much closer to finding a way out of this mess than we were at the start of the pandemic.

Watching domestic New Zealanders’ livelihoods being held hostage by an indecisive government, I’m outraged. As a Kiwi living overseas, I’m heartbroken. These restrictions are taking a toll not just on the “team of five million”, but also on the forgotten one million of us abroad.

While my need to visit home is far from dire, I’ve had my share of grief and loss - I missed my chance to say goodbye to my grandmother in July 2020 when going home was already incredibly difficult and getting an MIQ exemption on compassionate grounds was suspended.

Now, a year on, the desperate pull to grieve with my family has numbed over time from a burning intensity to a dull ache that I’m constantly forced to push to the back of my mind. However, there are still thousands of Kiwis abroad whose situations are truly gut-wrenching.

Adults wanting to say goodbye to their terminally ill parents with just weeks left to live. Parents separated from their young children indefinitely.

Sick people in need of life-saving procedures. Senior citizens who will soon lose their pensions - and as though that wasn’t enough, they’ll also owe back pay.

People who have lost their incomes, their visas, their homes, and finally their dignity, relying on the goodwill of other nations’ governments while stuck in limbo - all in penance for daring to leave their home country.

I’ve always been proud to be a Kiwi, but the government’s self-indulgent rhetoric has managed to make me feel as though I’m not Kiwi enough.

The New Zealand diaspora is conveniently excluded from the “team of five million” messaging - except for tax time, of course, when suddenly many of us find that we’re part of the team again.

Ironically, taxpayers’ contributions are probably helping to put up foreign athletes, celebrities and “entertainers” (for lack of a better term to describe The Wiggles) in the “lottery in human misery” that is MIQueue.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Mohammad Mithun is bowled by Ish Sodhi at the Black Caps v Bangladesh International Twenty20 cricket match at Seddon Park in Hamilton on 28 March.

While New Zealand citizens roll the dice each week on whether or not they’ll be able to see their dying relatives, the Dutch, Bangladeshi and South African cricket teams have had the red carpet rolled out for them (in some cases, multiple times) throughout 2021.

From a Prime Minister who tells her population ad naueseam to “be kind”, this government’s treatment of Kiwis abroad is inexcusable - not to mention potentially unlawful. Coming back to our country at will is the fundamental right of any New Zealand passport holder, yet we’re forced to justify our reasons for returning as though we’re recalcitrant children who stayed out past curfew.

That’s not fair, Prime Minister - and you know it. Your government knows it. And you’re choosing not to fix it.

Mrid Narayan is a Kiwi based in Hong Kong.