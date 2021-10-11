Why lowering the voting age must be top of electoral reform

A group of first-time voters, along with a local Green Party candidate, prepare to cast their ballots at the 2020 election, in Manawatu.

OPINION: Despite being just a month apart in age, one of us will be able to vote in next year’s local elections, and the other will not.

This brings us to the question – what justifies the limits on our voting age? Is how we decide who gets to participate in our democracy decided by a birthday lottery?

In September 2019, a campaign to lower the voting age, Make it 16, was launched with the aim of creating a fairer Aotearoa. In two years the campaign has made significant progress in making our case to the public, in the courts, and to politicians.

Last week, the Government announced a sweeping review of Aotearoa’s electoral laws – with the voting age at the top of the agenda.

Aotearoa is currently ranked the fourth most democratic nation in the world, and we place a lot of value on universal voting rights. We were the first country in the world to give women the vote, and the 1993 MMP referendum cemented our commitment to democratic principles.

New Zealand prides itself on its record around voting rights, but has it gone far enough?

In Aotearoa, if you want to keep someone from voting, you need to have a pretty good reason for it.

However, as the debate rages around the voting age, we don’t see any reasons good enough to restrict someone’s right to vote to 18 or older. If we want to continue our reputation for strong democracy, we need to move with the times and work towards a more justified voting age that enables more voices to be heard.

The issue of youth voting can be difficult to wrap your head around, especially seeing as most current voters have grown up with the voting age at 18. Changing the age to 16 can seem intimidating, or radical.

But some argue for a much lower age than 16, such as Cambridge Professor David Runciman who makes a case for reducing the age to 6. It's also worth noting that less than 50 years ago, our voting age was higher. People under 21 didn’t have the right to vote until 1969, and we only reached our current limit of 18 in 1974.

Jack Macpherson, left, and Will Irvine of Make it 16, the group campaigning to lower the voting age.

The lesson we can learn here is that the voting age is not a fixed principle of democracy. It is a limit that reflects the social climate of the times, and, as Justice Minister Kris Fa’afoi said in announcing the reform proposals, “Much has changed since the 1950s, but most of the electoral law hasn't”.

The world is moving towards lowering the voting age to 16 and Aotearoa is falling behind. Sixteen and 17-year-olds have already cast votes in Scotland, Wales, and Austria, with a strong turnout. The Scottish Electoral Commission observed that “significantly higher” numbers of 16 and 17-year-olds (75 per cent) voted than 18-24-year-olds (54 per cent) in the Scottish Independence Referendum.

The evidence also tells us that when you vote earlier, you’re more likely to keep voting for life. Not only is there a clear demand for young people to vote, but when we are given the vote, we use it.

So if maturity and turnout aren’t the main concerns, then why do we prevent 16 and 17 year-olds from voting?

Well, some tell you that young people aren’t engaged or informed enough on the issues that really matter. But what are the relevant issues in today’s political climate? The big ones that spring to mind are climate change, the housing crisis, and Covid-19. All of these are likely to be long-term issues that will impact young people the most. Young people are informed and passionate about all of them.

Decisions should be made by listening to the people who are going to be affected by them, so 16 and 17-year-olds deserve just as much of a say on these issues as those over 18 do.

If we want to see equitable decision-making on the issues that matter, we need electoral reform as soon as possible. There are a few key steps that could happen right now to accomplish this.

Firstly, the results of the Government’s new inquiry will be crucial. If the independent panel determines that 16 is a more justified voting age than 18, then every party in Parliament should listen to the recommendations made.

However, while the panel examines the issue, the government can and should allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections, as this only requires a 50 per cent majority in Parliament.

Make it 16’s petition is live on ActionStation. Please sign the petition to support both of us, and all 16 and 17-year-olds, being able to vote next year.

*Jack Macpherson (16) and Will Irvine (17) are members of Make it 16.