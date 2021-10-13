The lethal, unconscious biases in our health system

OPINION: Pasifika community leader Tuala Tagaloa Tusani of Auckland was recently discharged from hospital after being treated for Covid-19, and sent back to a quarantine facility, despite having difficulties breathing.

He later told TVNZ that when his and his wife’s health deteriorated badly while in the quarantine hotel, they were advised to just take Panadol. Eventually, he called an ambulance for himself. Even then, it was hours before his wife was also allowed to be taken back to hospital.

Tusani was refused a basic health care service when he absolutely needed it. Are we all in this together to beat the virus for everyone? Yeah, nah.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A member of Pasifika NGO and healthcare provider The Fono administers a Covid test in Auckland.

The virus may not discriminate, but our medical system does. Whether the discrimination is based on individual unconscious biases or systematic racism, it can be lethal.

There was another tragedy recently, when Michelle Tuo’s 3-year-old son, Ethan, died from a stroke after being sent home from hospital with a misdiagnosis. Her son was left untreated and missed out on the health care he needed to survive.

The stories of Tusani and Ethan shook me with great sadness. They took me back to an acutely painful memory of my mother being misdiagnosed and denied proper medical treatment in Auckland.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF An emotional Michelle Tuo talks about the unexpected death of her 3-year-old son, Ethan, from a stroke. Ethan had been sent home from hospital 10 hours earlier as doctors thought he had suffered a seizure.

At the time I was still at high school, and lived with my mother and brother in a mouldy garage that had been turned into a one-bedroom “flat”. Living in bad housing in expensive Auckland and without proper medical care may sound all too familiar to many.

My mother had difficulties breathing and knew something was badly wrong. But her Auckland GP would only give her paracetamol and ibuprofen. She had to get on a flight back to Korea using money borrowed from her friend.

She was admitted to emergency as soon as she landed in Korea. She ended up losing half of one lung. My heart broke when my late grandmother told me the story many years later.

My mother is absolutely traumatised and reluctant to travel here again. The memory of that last long flight back to Korea is too much. She cannot fathom living in New Zealand after that experience.

When our severely underfunded public health system has to strictly ration who gets to receive lifesaving treatment, unconscious biases mean that some of us will not receive the same care as others. Some of us are discriminated against due to race, language barriers, appearance, and economic background.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The FONO vaccination pop-up in Te Atatū South is trying to raise Covid-19 jab rates in Auckland's Pasifika community.

As an adult, I have had to change my GP each time I moved flat as I could not afford to learn how to drive or buy a car. Moving flat is an annual event when you don’t own a house, so I saw plenty of different GPs. But at a cost of about $60 a session, I only made appointments when absolutely necessary and when I had several medical concerns I could discuss in a session.

For six or seven years, I had a sore spot on my breast. Over that time, I raised my concern with three or four doctors. None of them took my breast pain seriously or attempted to do any checkups. I was left to trust their expert opinions, that it is normal to have a bit of breast pain.

This changed as soon as I found an Asian female doctor. She immediately did a check-up and found a little suspicious lump and issued me a referral for a mammogram. I am finally receiving the proper medical support and have been given the referrals that I have needed for six to seven years.

At the time I was studying postcolonial theories with particular focus on racism and unconscious biases. An older European Pākehā female specialist did the check-up prior to my mammogram. She took a great interest in my research.

Chris McKeen/Stuff/Stuff Samoan flags fly in South Auckland during a campaign to increase vaccination among the Pasifika community there.

This specialist confessed that she had recently realised that she had been prioritising European white names when she went through patient lists to call and arrange follow-up check-ups, because, by default, she assumed they needed more medical attention than everyone else.

She realised she was operating under unconscious biases. She proudly added that she was part of a Ministry of Health working group to deal with unconscious biases in the medical field, and willingly reported her own biases against non-European patients.

I have now been waiting almost two years for my follow-up check-up that I was supposed to have within a few months.

I am often being accused of linking every discriminatory encounter to unconscious biases and racism. However, I cannot prevent myself from wondering if my Asian name has pushed me down to the bottom of the priority list.

When the Delta variant of Covid emerged in August of this year, the first-known case, from Devonport, was hailed on television for doing the right thing in using the Covid tracer app and getting tested when he developed symptoms. In contrast, when the disease later reached South Auckland, the community there suffered the full set of bigotries and a familiar media narrative.

There have been many occasions during the present pandemic when Asians all over the world were treated as a scapegoat for people’s fears of the “Chinese” virus (a tribute to Trump), verbally and physically assaulted while walking on the streets, being refused to be served, and met with hostilities.

Our Māori and Pasifika neighbours keep being used as scapegoats by the media. The uncritical consumers of the media then end up confirming and continuing their lethal biases.

Let us remember that our Pasifika community has the highest Covid-19 testing rate, while perhaps our Māori community needs better access and availability to lift its vaccination rates, instead of baselessly assuming that there is a vaccine hesitancy in the community.

There are many, predominantly European Pākehā, megachurches that support anti-lockdown sentiments. They claim that they will not be defeated by government regulations to congregate, and reportedly encourage congregations to participate in anti-lockdown protests.

I also happen to know many European Pākehā who are anti-vax. Why do we hear constant blame being laid at the door of our Māori and Pasifika communities in the media? Come on, try something new, New Zealand.

Not every story has a happy ending, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth telling. Here is the hope that raising awareness of what it is like to seek care in New Zealand’s Euro-centric medical system can be a first step towards positive change.

Elle Sun-Min Park works for the First Union in Auckland.