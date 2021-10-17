Understanding anxiety helps us deal with it - but what about when our enemy is invisible?

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson talks to Radio Tarana's Vandhna Bhan as 2021's Mental Health Awareness Week gets under way in New Zealand. (Video first published September 2021).

OPINION: It's surely in our DNA. No, not the Covid vaccine. Don't be silly. No, I mean anxiety.

During a particularly difficult time a couple of years back, I visited my GP. I suffered horrid anxiety when I was a teen. Hormones and all that craziness that many anxiety sufferers feel the onset of, just as they're feeling truly dorkish and awkward anyway, but I seemed to have grown out of it a lot.

It's amazing how much easier to handle anxiety is, when a good shrink gets to the nucleus of it. Mine stemmed from choking as a baby on an open safety pin, and clearly not being able to get anyone to understand my dilemma. At any rate, the psychiatrist eventually got to it, and it then made sense why, when faced with stress and terror, I felt the inability to swallow. Not fun.

Back at the GP again, feeling debilitating anxiety, she explained the bear theory to me. As humans, when we are confronted by a bear – well, when our forbears were – we were suddenly surged full of adrenaline in order to react at once, think quickly, and appreciate the dire danger we were facing. Anxiety now is feeling all of these things, sans the bear.

There appears to be more new cases of mental health distress this year, than actual cases of Covid, and in my mind it suddenly made sense. I was sitting at the hairstylists, a place where I often have time to listen and mull over the opinions of those sitting and those styling. My inner-city fashionable salon has incredibly interesting, educated, well-informed and engaging stylists. I steal their ideas constantly.

Kate was talking to a quiet woman, but Kate has a loud voice and over the dryer I heard her say. "Everyone’s gone mad right? Everyone has gone completely mad this lockdown."

123RF I was at the hairdressers when I realised: Everyone is struggling.

I rudely cross-shared. I believe it's an unspoken rule that one converses within one’s own salon station, but that didn't stop me. "My God, you're right Kate!" I yelled over the dryer.

Then it came to me. Of course everyone's off the chain, out the gate, and either hiding under their bed, spouting ludicrous conspiracy theories or ending up on the end of mental health lines.

Surely our Neanderthal forebears, and even our family during the marauding of the Vikings (I must admit I am a little marauding Viking myself), and during plagues and large invasions of British armies. the people HAD to be constantly vigilant.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Polly Gillespie deals with anxiety.

Māori and Pasifika were always aware that other tribes were bent on war and rampage. It's inherently in our DNA to be vigilant when the enemy, albeit human, or viral, is an imminent threat. The anxiety we feel makes sense. Our bodies must surely sense the danger and react with adrenaline. We become anxious, restless, ready to face a fight or flee.

Unfortunately, we cannot see our enemy, and most certainly cannot flee. Well, unless we are one of the landed and entitled, or lawless and socially reckless, that feel they can do anything they like.

We know there is a danger, disease, and death floating about. An enemy hell-bent on taking us down. We don't know from what direction it comes, nor who we know that might be harbouring the invisible foe, but we are in a heightened state of vigilance despite the lack of sabre-tooth tiger, bear, Vikings, or red coats.

In fact, the very reason we are all alive is because our particular ancestors were the ones who did sense the danger. The survivors. The strong. The folks with 'spidey senses' who felt the adrenaline and moved quickly.

Yes, a lot of our country is incredibly mad with anxiety right now. A gift from our ancestors that, at a time like this, turns nowhere but back upon us. It doesn't account for all my strangeness, but certainly helps to realise why you and I might be extra stressed and anxiety ridden right now.

