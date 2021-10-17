Covid is terrifying for the immunocompromised. Please get vaccinated to protect us

OPINION: If Covid-19 has taught us anything, it’s that in facing a common crisis, we must take care of everyone.

This has never been more important than for those of us, like me, who live with chronic illness or disability, falling under that new umbrella of the ‘immunocompromised’.

We hear ourselves referred to as those with underlying or pre-existing conditions, when rates of death or hospitalisation are referenced. We know that to us and our loved ones it won’t matter why we were made more vulnerable to this terrifying virus; what matters is that our fellow Kiwis are willing to do all it takes to keep us safe.

Now, we finally have a tangible solution in the vaccine drive, in those two little jabs. The sense of relief for those of us who live extra-isolated Covid existences is immense.

For me, as for most, living with multiple sclerosis (MS) has been a rollercoaster; the difficult and prolonged battle to get a clear diagnosis, the ongoing and harsh treatments, hospital visits, and daily uncertainties.

The loving, patient support of family, friends, and colleagues as we all learned what this new life looks like over the past few years has made it infinitely easier.

Then the pandemic hit, and the anxiety grew.

The treatment for MS, which I need to avoid the set-in of disability, incapacitates my immune system. Like anyone who has survived cancer through the horrors of chemotherapy knows, the good news is we are beating our existing illness; the bad news is the threat of another while we are compromised.

That’s the thing about our community of the most vulnerable: we are everywhere. We're the people who are already battling immune disorders, cancer survivors, those who have made it through organ transplants.

Then there are the many, many Kiwis with respiratory issues: Kids living with asthma, or in damp, cold, overcrowded housing, which isn’t great at the best of times, but now there’s an extra frightening risk. And of course, the over-65 year olds in all our lives – our elders and kaumātua.

We know that the vulnerability that comes with ‘pre-existing conditions’ increases with marginalisation; job and income insecurity, housing quality, race, gender, sexual identity, and so on.

For Māori, the challenge is many times greater. Since appropriate healthcare access has been missing for generations dealing with the full spectrum of colonial impacts, Māori are far more likely to suffer from conditions that make them Covid-vulnerable, as well as being excluded and marginalised by systems that were never fit to serve their best interests.

When the most recent lockdown hit, our disability and chronic illness community reached out to me, as had happened before, to ask our government for protection and for clear guidelines.

We stayed home. We all stayed home, feeling scared but filled with amazement as the whole of Aotearoa came together once more. We would not be forsaken, as other marginalised communities were elsewhere in the world. People delivered groceries to us, they called and checked in, and they waved from windows. They stayed home.

Supplied Golriz Ghahraman says immunocompromised Kiwis were "filled with amazement” as Aotearoa came together.

Our people were, and remain, determined to beat the virus that has put our lives most at risk.

The pandemic has shone a light on existing inequities and forced us all to address them for the greater good. Of course, making society more equal was always going to benefit us all, but has it ever been clearer that substantive equality and inclusion is the key to our communal wellbeing? That is what the vaccine stands for.

Seeing the vaccination rates go up each day, hearing our friends say they’ve booked in or are dropping by a clinic, is heart-warming beyond words. To us, it means that as things go back to ‘normal’, we will be included in our broader community. We will be able to go back to work, and school, and we will make it to celebrations we’ve all been missing, too.

Getting the vaccine is about including our whole community in the solution to this common crisis. It is a step in addressing deep-seated inequality.

Right now, getting those two jabs is what love and equality looks like in Aotearoa.

Golriz Ghahraman is a Green Party MP.