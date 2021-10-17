Covid-19: What the ever-changing ICU bed numbers tell us

The Health Minister said talk of ICUs being at near full capacity are not true.

OPINION: Super Saturday could have been a flop.

The fact that it wasn’t is largely down to Jacinda Ardern. Her message that vaccinating yourself is about protecting whānau, about taking one for the team, is what made Kiwis turn out in droves.

But this Government keeps relying on Ardern doing it alone. Where there are Government failings – and there has been much to criticise in recent weeks – it's because too many ministers keep letting her down.

After last week’s editorial, I heard from a senior hospital clinician who admitted they were “s......g” themselves over the modelling that showed the pressure that was about to come on the health system.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff There are discrepancies between the numbers of ICU beds we may or may not have, writes Tracy Watkins.

He is not alone. When Health Minister Andrew Little claimed ICU beds had increased by more than 100 in the 15 months since Covid, Wellington ICU specialist Paul Young did a very unusual thing. He went on the public record to call BS on the minister’s numbers.

“I challenge you to visit any ICU in the country and find one clinician (just one) who can show their newly staffed beds,” Young tweeted.

You can either believe the minister or you can believe the people who are working at the coalface. I know who I believe.

The truth is, it has been almost impossible to penetrate the spin surrounding ICU capacity for months now. I first started asking in the middle of winter when an RSV outbreak put hospitals under severe strain.

I was following up on an April 2020 press release on the Ministry of Health website that said ICU capacity was supposed to have been “urgently tripled” to 550 by July that year.

Yet in July 2021 when I first approached the MOH for an update on progress towards those 550 beds, they queried it as a number that they didn’t recognise as coming from the ministry.

When I pointed out that it was on their website they responded that the figure of 552 was an indication of “what additional ICU capacity could be brought online should it be needed”. They added that there were currently 284 ICU beds. That seemed to suggest a drop of around 60 beds on the previous year.

But that figure of 284 is different again from the one that Little quoted on Radio New Zealand last week of 340.

Yet according to an audit by the Australia New Zealand Intensive Care Society released just last week, none of those numbers are correct – the actual figure is just over 172 fully staffed adult ICU beds, and 14 fully staffed paediatric beds, a total of 186.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff This week Andrew Little (left), pictured with Dr Andrew Connelly (on TV), announced the Ministry’s plan for coping with thousands of potential Covid-19 cases per week.

How can there be such a huge discrepancy between the minister’s claims and what the experts are saying?

The Society points out that the numbers can fluctuate widely depending on staffing, while some district health boards conflate staffed ICU, high dependency, and coronary care beds.

In a worst case scenario, there are fully equipped “ICU capable” beds (up to 500) – with crisis staffing models (as opposed to normal staffing models, which would mean staffing for only 186 beds). But crisis staffing models can be relied on only for short bursts of time – not for the reality of yearly Covid outbreaks.

There is also a big difference between the number of “fully staffed” and “fully funded” beds.

The Society notes it is currently unable to open around 20 ICU beds because of staff shortages.

Anecdotally the staffing situation is getting worse, not better, as nurses leave for more lucrative positions in Australian hospitals and private nursing jobs in the UK. With Australia racing to remove travel restrictions, the fear is that could turn into an exodus.

None of this should be news to the minister, however.

These are numbers Andrew Little should have known by heart. They are numbers he should have been asking for every week. And he should have been moving heaven and earth to make sure our hospitals were better prepared for the outbreak we all knew was coming.

It’s inexplicable that he didn’t.

The tragedy would be if someone has to pay the price for that failure.