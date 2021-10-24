When art imitates life and death, can we get closer to peace on the issue of assisted dying?

OPINION: It's almost exactly a year since we decided we could choose, if we meet the criteria set out in the End of Life Choice Act​, the time of our own death.

In two weeks, the first of us will be allowed to make that decision, and I’m still in an agony of indecision as to whether we chose right.

At the time we were asked to make two choices, both with massive implications for those who are suffering. I had no qualms on the first. As I've written before, I fully supported the legalisation of cannabis. I am still devastated by the failure of that vote. But I've remained uneasy about the other one.

My job as an opinion columnist is (surprise!) to have an opinion; preferably a strong and factually sound one. I spend many hours making sure I know enough of the facts on any particular subject, to feel comfortable publishing that opinion.

I find that's easy with cannabis, just as it is with another more recent decision we're all having to make. The science on cannabis use, as with vaccination, is clear and both are primarily a health issue.

But here, we have the unknowable; death itself, but also how to accurately predict someone is close to death (and is therefore eligible). You might say my frustration is irrelevant - I am not the audience here. I fit neither the criteria for strong feelings nor against assisted dying; I am not living with disabilities, and I do not, at this point, have a terminal illness that will end my life within six months.

But despite the fact that no-one in my family, on either side, has died before the age of 90, family history is hardly a guarantee. One day it might be me, just as it could be any of us.

And having second-guessed my decision for a year (there were only two choices available: yes or no. I voted yes) I find I am unsettled by the approaching date of November 7. I don't regret my decision, but neither do I feel I really know enough about death to choose.

I have almost no experience of it at all. I was in my thirties before I attended a funeral (and even then it was the father of a friend). I was 13 when my grandfather died, and I recall driving with my parents to the hospital in his final days. I was not allowed into the hospital room. My sisters and I were not allowed to attend his funeral a week or so later.

As a parent myself, I favour going easy on my parents' decision, which I'm sure was made in love. But it did not prepare me to face the death of anyone, even all these years later.

When I moved to New Zealand, I became fascinated by traditions around death in te ao Māori; the multi-day mourning at marae, the gathering of close whānau with the deceased in the wharemate. All of this made more sense to me than European practices which (from my own experiences) seemed to be based on fear of death.

It felt healthier, right down to the belief that the spirits of our tangata whēnua travel via Cape Reinga to the homeland. What a lovely, uplifting belief, and what a comfort in a time of grief, that must be.

This week, I watched Koha Productions’ new series The Pact, on TVNZ OnDemand. It was the first time I've seen something show the effects assisted dying might have on a whole family. The Pact is the story of Betty, matriarch (in the nicest way) of a soon-to-be four-generation family with its own secrets and struggles, like any other family. It's not a case study of New Zealand's upcoming legal assisted dying because in real life, Betty would not qualify. She has dementia, and so she must rely on other means.

TVNZ/Supplied The Pact, screening on TVNZ OnDemand, tells the story of a family negotiating assisted dying.

As a piece of telly, The Pact is lovely, and worth a watch, even if euthanasia is not a topic you've felt the need to connect with before now. One of its creators, showrunner Harry McNaughton, told me the main message of the series is not to advocate for or against, but for empathy and communication.

"It's such an emotive topic, and it's hard to separate science and emotion," McNaughton told me. After the release of the show earlier in the week he's heard from people who've had this hard conversation with their loved ones for the first time.

"For me, the biggest message is that communication and empathy is the biggest gift of the human experience."

TVNZ/Supplied Harry McNaughton is one of the creators of The Pact.

My unease with the assisted dying legislation comes not from what conventional western religion tells us, but from what I've heard from the disabled community and their advocates. The idea that our disabled whānau might be coerced in some way to end their lives is abhorrent. Advocates of the legislation say it has sufficient safeguards to ensure that won't happen.

There are a handful of other countries and states who have a few years' experience of similar laws and their effects, and most seem to indicate the safeguards are working.

As Disability Commissioner Paula Tesoreiro said back in 2019, we have the bill we have - and now we must wait to see its effects. I dearly hope the proponents who say it will keep our most vulnerable safe, turn out to be right.