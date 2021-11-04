New Zealand’s place on the Western Front on the way

A friendship that started in war time between a small French town and their New Zealand liberators has stood the test of time.

OPINION: The Rugby World Cup (RWC) final will be played in Paris in late October 2023. While the participants, nor the victors, can be foretold hopefully the prediction that Kiwis will again be travelling to follow the tournament can be more certain.

It’s also probable if Kiwis are travelling in France, that many of them will take the time to visit some of the World War One (WW I) Commonwealth War Graves Cemeteries.

Of their 959 cemeteries on the Western Front, you’ll find New Zealanders in 335 of them. 98,950 New Zealanders served overseas in WWI, (c.10 per cent of our population) and while 2779 died in the horrors of Gallipoli in 1915, the Western Front would go on to claim another 12,500 of our countrymen before the end of 1918.

Many New Zealand families have relatives who either never came home in this war or came home a changed man.

When Kiwis put their future travel plans together, they will now be able to add a uniquely New Zealand experience to their French itinerary. The stage one opening of a New Zealand facility on the Western Front is set for 2023, suitably in time for the RWC.

New Zealand is the only ally who fought in WWI not to have a place to call their own.

A century later that has finally been addressed with the purchase of a property in Le Quesnoy, France by a charitable NZ Trust. Fundraising to date will now enable renovation of the gracious former WWI Mayoral home on the one-hectare site in the heart of the town, with a compelling visitor experience in place, with the aim of opening late 2023.

Supplied The historic manor house in Le Quesnoy pre - renovation.

The unique story of NZ’s liberation of Le Quesnoy on November 4, 1918 will be at the core of the experience, within the context of commemorating New Zealand’s role in WWI. This New Zealand home on the Western Front will also serve to recognise what makes us unique as a people - over 100 years ago and today. It will be a place where Kiwis will feel proudly at home, and where other nationalities can learn about us.

It will also celebrate the unique friendships developed over a century, between this Northern French town and their Kiwi liberators from the other side of the world.

The story of this enduring friendship is born of the freedom delivered to the town 103 years ago on November 4, 1918, by the men of the New Zealand Division. Protected by imposing 13-metre-high walls, the Vauban fortified town of Le Quesnoy had been German-occupied early in the war.

Life was hard for the inhabitants and food was scarce. It was decided artillery would not shell the town, to spare civilian lives. Instead, after they surrounded the town, bringing with it a day-long battle outside the walls, the Kiwis scaled the high ramparts with a ladder, freeing the locals. It was a feat that even made the New York Times with the November 7, 1918 headline of ‘Great Exploits by Haig’s Men: Their Winning of Le Quesnoy was a Triumph of Valor and Tactics. New Zealanders Did It.’

The liberation of Le Quesnoy in these last days of WWI (within what is known as the Battle of Sambre as they headed to the Forest of Mormal), would be the New Zealanders’ very last battle of WWI.

While there was no loss of civilian life inside the town, 122 New Zealanders would die on November 4, 1918, with the total rising to 193 in their accumulated action up to November 7. Some did not die instantaneously, but hours, days, weeks and even months later of their wounds. Immensely cruel, given the war’s end just days later on November 11.

WWI was estimated to have killed 20 million people (half civilian, half military personnel). In its four and a half years, the Great War was a great killer of humanity. Getting to see sunset was too often the goal for those in the heat of battle. Tomorrow was purely fictional until it became a fact. Another 21 million escaped death but were wounded.

Having survived the war, the influenza pandemic of 1918-1919 killed another 50 million.

With 300 million infected (a third of the world’s population at the time) it was yet another war to battle. With no vaccines, antivirals, antibiotics, or ventilators, treatment was limited to supportive care. Like the war preceding it, avoiding getting ‘hit’ in the first place was the best option, because the demise was miserable.

On this day in November, we not only remember the events of Le Quesnoy, but all those who served in WWI. They would surely be pleased to know that come 2023 there will finally be a place to learn about the freedom they fought for which will give an appreciation of the country they left behind, in a town that has a unique friendship with New Zealand. Lest we forget.

To donate: https://www.nzwmm.org.nz/donate

Jude Dobson is a trustee for the NZ Memorial Museum Trust.