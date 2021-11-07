How did we allow ourselves to become a slave labour nation?

A woman, my mother told me, "never discusses her age”.

I don't usually, but I rather think this column might give it away just a touch. I was a small child when every night on the news a grizzled old bloke would appear. Jim Knox was his name. I remember Dad muttering something about 'a stirrer' and 'unions'.

I thought Jim Knox looked grumpy and had a rather big nose. Those were the days when whole armies of workers would go on strike. I recall footage of Queen Street blocked by striking workers. Pictures of things being hurled at 'scabs'.

"What's a scab?" I asked Dad.

READ MORE:

* Better pay and more support for migrant builders

* Secondary school teachers to strike, citing lack of patience with contract negotiations

* Bunnings workers strike in Hamilton

* Investigation into unpaid vineyard workers



"They are people who cross the picket line to work when the rest of their mates are out on strike."

This was the column I was planning last week, but while speaking to Eddie, a former New Zealand Workers Union legend, I got sidetracked and wrote instead of the wisdom and experience we are losing by not tapping the minds of our older generation. I proved my own point, by having enough gold from Eddie that I can easily write ten columns on all sorts of ways we could improve our country.

A year or so ago a young chef I know told me was exhausted. I asked him why. I assumed it was the lifestyle people in 'hospo' have. A little like media and entertainment. We work hard and then play harder. This wasn't the case. He'd been working sixteen-hour shifts, six days a week, and being used as a head chef, while being paid as a junior chef.

I naively asked, horrified at this treatment that had been going on for weeks, "have you spoken to your union?". He looked at me blankly. "Nah, he said, "I just have to look for another job’. And he did, and at the next job it was just as bad, and the one after? Just as bad.

Recently, I heard about a top restaurant that placed a sign in the window saying " we will no longer be serving lunch. We've searched up and down the country, but have been unable to find anyone (to work here)."

I'm told, and this is simply hearsay, that no chef wanted to work under the conditions these employers provided.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Stuff columnist and author, Polly Gillespie.

A good friend in the Waikato is a farm manager. Fancy title. He works for a farmer who lives somewhere unknown. He works three weeks on and then has three days off, and he too works sixteen-hour days. He is spoken to like a Victorian stable boy, and earns barely more than minimum wage. Farm manager my a....e.

I see this for what it is. It's slavery. It's modern-day slavery alive and well in New Zealand in 2021. If he complains, he's told he can leave. He has to rent the house he lives in on the farm, that is hardly up to code, and when he asks for better conditions he's told 'like it or lump it boy!".

My uncle Graham Gillespie was Secretary of the Post Primary Teachers Association. When he'd walk into a meeting with Tory members of Parliament present, some would yell "Here comes the cloth capper!" – a reference to the Soviet Union’s Lenin, who made a very clear political statement when he exchanged his stylish black Homburg hat with the flat cloth cap synonymous with the working man.

Uncle Graham was a bit fabulous. He liked the reference. He liked annoying the Torys.

Where did New Zealand go wrong? And without any doubt whatsoever in my mind, I'm sure we went wrong. So wrong, that there is no easy way back. There was a time when I wouldn't have thought of New Zealand workers as modern-day slaves, but today I do. I believe we have completely lost our way, and we are not the New Zealand we once were. My impassioned theory was backed up as I sat on a bus into town, and spent the time googling,

"What happened to the strong union movement in New Zealand."

The Employment Contracts Act' of 1991, I remember that. Individual contracts were introduced, and it was our first foray into the era of 'Me, Me, Me. Compulsory unionism was abolished [oh those nasty reds under the bed] A few years later Helen Clarke tried to claw some of the power back, but it was too late. Now everyone was outsourcing. Getting overseas labour. Globalization means employers can find the cheapest labour anywhere in the world. It appears to me the entire hospitality industry relies on overseas backpackers, and it's evident much of our labour force has poured into New Zealand from overseas, while manufacturing has poured out of New Zealand to mainly Third World countries.

DAVID WHITE AND JASON DORDAY/STUFF Chinese migrant construction workers tell harrowing stories of being overworked and underpaid.

When it comes to workers' rights New Zealand appears to fail to make the podium, and we ae behind all the countries you'd expect. Mainly the 'Scandies'. We are 14th behind Denmark, Germany, Belgium, Sweden, Finland, Austria [Birthplace of Hitler.] Norway, Australia etc. Our union membership is at 22%. I was actually shocked at that number. Sweden is 82%. Finland and Denmark on 76%

I asked Eddie if it was possible to get back some kind of balance. He paused and said, "Well the trouble is Polly, we no longer have our 'vanguards'. University students were the vanguards for revolution and change. The vanguards for workers' rights, women's rights, human rights. But that was back when university education was a right in this country. It was free. University students were not held down and controlled by enormous financial debt. They were free to march, and demonstrate and take on the world, but now their main aim is the get their degrees as quickly and efficiently as possible so they can eventually pay their gigantic loans off.”

The Employment Contracts Act of 1991 certainly benefited me back in the day. I went from being an announcer on a government mandated pay rate of 5 +60%, whatever that meant, to making whatever the company thought I was worth – and back then you were only considered to be worth anything at all when some other company wanted you.

What a pillaging of self-worth. An undermining of an employee's talents, abilities, and experience.

Am I a 'cloth capper'? No, I'm not half that cool. I just don't believe anyone should be treated like a slave working for someone else in this country.

How can a “Jack” be as good as his master when he hardly has time to sleep?