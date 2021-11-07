The cat that won't come back - I miss Baxter, but he doesn't feel the same

OPINION: Moka the band-cat from Hilton Head, South Carolina. Örvar the ginger tabby from Reykjavik, Iceland. Cleo, the Siamese from Taihape.

I've always been fascinated by stories of long-missing cats making their way back to their owners. It's such an unlikely scenario - as if the cat, that most independent of creatures, really wanted to be back where it "belonged".

Bitter experience has taught me what a load of hooey that is.

Our cat story started as these things generally do; with three pairs of imploring eyes in three small, pleading faces, listing at length the everlasting benefits of a kitten.

Please may we have a kitten. If the kids made their argument once, they made it a thousand times and to be fair, we held out for a good while. But our habit of "just nipping into the pet shop" to say hello to its ever-changing roster of temporary inhabitants was our undoing.

SUPPLIED Bathroom cats Louie, left, and Baxter.

Sure enough, one day there they were, in a cage near the checkout and just as tempting as any chocolate bar - two wee rag-doll brothers, cute as buttons.

The pet shop staff were wary; we wouldn't just be taking one of them, would we? We wouldn't break them up?

Of course not, we cried (in comically horrified voices). Fifteen minutes and many dollars later, into a cardboard carrier went Louie and Baxter. I'll never forget the small humans' faces when they opened the top of that box. It's a lovely memory to cling to, considering what happened in the end.

Louie and Bax were much the same as any other siblings. Sometimes they'd play, sometimes they'd argue, always in the evenings they would snuggle like little loaves on the end of the couch.

Personality-wise, they were not at all the same. Louie was the alpha of the pair; bolder and bossier. Watching them together was like seeing an older sibling pull rank on the youngest. Full of his own magnificence, Louie made the rules.

And then, three years later, he just disappeared. We searched the streets and listed on Facebook, checked the vets and shelter repeatedly; but unlike those happy stories on the news, we never saw him again.

This made the humans of the household very sad indeed - but without Louie, Baxter flourished, becoming more confident and relaxed as time went by. We moved to the other side of Auckland, and he took the change in his stride.

Several years on, a small medical issue prompted our vet to advise a change in diet. The new food was, apparently, not an acceptable turn of events for Baxter. He disappeared.

This time though (was it his inherently lazy nature?) he did not go far. There he'd be, just down the road and out of reach, when the school bus arrived in the afternoons. There was an occasional telltale tuft of milk-chocolate fur on the front doormat in the mornings. He would not be caught and would not come inside, but he looked terrific.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Misty the cat may have used up one of her lives after she went missing from her Nelson home, but there's a purr-fect ending to this story.

Eventually, he turned up on the doorstep one afternoon in the arms of a neighbour from one street over. Bax had been living with them for quite a while, the neighbour said, in a kind of share-care arrangement with the folks in the house next door to them. He needed the vet - did he belong to us?

After his (non-life threatening) condition was treated, we tried to reintegrate Baxter (Bax, Baz, Bazza) to the household but by that time we also had a dog. Bax (perhaps understandably) preferred the neighbour. We came to an agreement over costs, and left it to the cat to decide.

His visits to our street became fewer and further between. At one stage I realised I hadn't spotted him for months. It's not easy to take this kind of rejection on the chin - we spent many hours wondering what we'd done to offend him so.

I even researched cat behaviour online. According to some studies, cats are aloof by nature; others found the amount of attention they get from their owners makes the difference.

So far, so undetermined. Then, a single phrase leapt out at me:

"Cats don't forgive." It was just me, then - revenge for the food issue.

SUPPLIED Baxter the magnificent, when he used to stay at ours.

We moved house again this year, and just days before, I saw Bax on the driveway. I called his name and he sauntered over, lay down for a belly rub, and I cried a little bit. It was the first time he'd let me touch him in years.

This week, four months later, Baxter's new mum called to say they were moving out of Auckland. Would it be OK to hand him on to another neighbour who loves him?

Turns out Bax has become the neighbourhood's cat; sprawled out on the pavement every morning for cafe-goers to stop and scratch his tummy. He has a number (who knows how many?) he visits regularly for treats and the brushing of his magnificent coat.

You know those folks who claim they like animals more than they like people? When I was young and sociable I thought those people were just a touch strange - but the older I get, the more of an "animal person" I become.

They say animals don't disappoint you like people do, and I think that's true - unless you're a cat called Baxter.*

*The whole family still loves Baxter very much, but we respect his wishes.