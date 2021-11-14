So much rage and division: Is New Zealand headed the way of Trump's America?

OPINION: Not long ago, I made someone VERY angry.

So angry that spit was flying out of his mouth, where it clung to his moustache in white blobs. So angry his face turned deep crimson. So angry, his hand signals resembled Tyson Fury punches.

Lucky for me, he was in his ute, and I was in my car, protruding out of a side street, where its nose had absorbed about two metres of his road. Indefensible really, as Mr Spittle communicated in his rage.

Later, he probably mentioned my idiocy to his mates. He probably still thinks of me from time to time, and clenches his fists. But was his anger appropriate for the level of inconvenience, given he was on his way in 10 seconds?

Right now, parts of New Zealand are like Mr Spittle. Rage is rampant. Anxiety abounding. Mere mention of words such as vaccine, mandate, MIQ, Māori, Aotearoa, lockdown, Three Waters and Jacinda can set up a tack-spitting frenzy.

KEVIN STENT Anti-vax and anti mandate protesters make their way through Wellington this week.

But need it? Should it? Does good ever come out of anger and standoffs, or is it better to talk and listen to those with whom you may disagree? Is New Zealand losing the plot, from top to bottom?

You see, there is another option. Others encountered on that tricky hard-to-see intersection (yes, I am a serial offender) have adopted a course involving gallons less spit, and way less anger.

Confronted with the same problem, they’ve opted for flashing lights advising the coast is clear, smiles and friendly waves. Unlike Mr Spittle, their hand signals advise it is safe to drive out, rather than to stick my Kia Rio where the sun doesn’t shine.

So, we all have choices, and the ability to control our emotions.

In 2021, New Zealand is beset with more problems than a T-intersection standoff. Let’s not list them here, let’s try to get through at least one story without the word Covid in it … oh, bugger, sorry.

We don’t want divisions to rip us apart, yet that appears to be happening. It’s as if the happier pre-pandemic days plastered over a deep unease, if the word ‘unease’ is strong enough.

Trump banners at NZ protests don’t bode well for a unified country, with Trump’s USA built on disdain for experts and politicians – the very ones trying to outline a Kiwi path out of the pandemic.

STUFF Protesters have congregated on Parliament grounds in Wellington.

Outside the Beehive we have protestors with a range of grievances they wish to be heard. Some worthy. Inside we have a prime minister who sees little merit in emerging to hear them, after being yelled at up and down the country for weeks.

“What we saw today was not representative of the view of the vast bulk of New Zealanders,” she said; a statement with them-and-us division and dismissal at its heart.

And yet, Jacinda Ardern was almost certainly not inside the Beehive due to total disdain. Fear and security advice kept her in the castle, drawbridge up, with guards around her.

Some recent social media feeds have been frankly terrifying, saying Ardern would be “lynched” if she went to Auckland. When even doctors have been threatened at gunpoint, nothing can be ruled out. Nothing. Anger, fear and anxiety is grinding down Godzone.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Border barricades are dividing New Zealand.

Even if some of those outside Parliament did not reflect the vast bulk of New Zealanders, some did. They are part of a long list of those who allege their views are being ignored. Business owners, farmers, nurses, teachers for starters.

Protests are a perfectly valid and important way of expressing upset and level of annoyance, of indicating anxiety and demanding change. Provided they don’t get violent, storm government buildings and cause deaths, as they did in Washington DC.

What is not fine is letting anger run amok, so that family, friends, or innocent others suffer. Biting a police officer – as happened in Northland this week – is a case in point. Biting is an act more commonly administered by a frightened animal.

Retail workers, medical professionals, epidemiologists, police, politicians, media figures who have encouraged vaccination, veterinarians and librarians even, have reported heightened levels of abuse as the future looks increasingly uncertain.

All professions on that list have a desire to help the public, to try to make New Zealand a better place. Yes, even journalists. Mass anxiety and its related bad behaviours are hurting the helpers.

Retail NZ chief executive Greg Harford this week felt the need to comment on aggression and violence towards retail staff. That reflects poorly on those punching down at the less-paid and powerless.

Ben Gray/AP Former US President Donald Trump.

“Retail teams are often threatened and abused in store, online or over the phone, and are increasingly being subjected to physical or even sexual assault in-store,” Harford said.

Based on experience, asking people to try to be nicer, to try to control their emotions, to try to talk to those with views that differ, is to invite vitriol and personal attack.

So now I will do my bit to build bridges; if you wish to sling abuse at me for proposing a more adult and kinder world, then I can advise I don’t like being labelled “woke”, “pale stale male” or “Hurricanes fan”.

I hope that helps.

Have a nicer day. Please let cars out of side streets.