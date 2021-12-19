Polly Gillespie's (not very long at all) Christmas wishlist

OPINION: “All I want for Christmas is you.” This Mariah Carey standard is apparently the most played song at Christmas.

Naturally, that would be in the so-called 'Western World' as Christmas is hardly relevant in a good deal of the world, where the idea of an old man climbing down your chimney to eat your food would seem more like a horror story, or based in reality.

The Movie Love Actually took the song supersonic when a young American girl sings it at the school Christmas show. It’ was a part of the movie that always slightly bothered me. The girl seemed like a teenager, the boy like an eight-year-old.

I could entirely ruin one of my favourite movies if I chose to try and make sense of it. It's full of some far-fetched and, on occasion, offensive themes, but I watch it every year, and still manage to suspend disbelief long enough to enjoy that the so-called 'chubby' girl wins the heart of the sexy Prime Minister of England. (Sexy Prime Minister of England is hardly something anyone would say of Britain's incumbent man at the helm).

"All I want for Christmas is You" is a very sweet romantic sentiment, but am I just cynical now? Has the Covid vaccine’s unusual side effect not been a third nipple, 5G, or an alarming case of syphilis, but rather mutated my dominant 'yuletide felicitations' gene into a 'Grinch' gene? I don't want a man I fancy for Christmas. I'll take gift cards perhaps, and possibly a sharp Christmas tree topper up the rear end of the next person who asks, "Are you all ready for Christmas then?"

What does everyone want for Christmas this year? I heard someone on the radio saying that a pair of Birkenstocks was the most desirable gift this year. I was confounded. I've owned a pair twice in my life, and both times I felt like a faux hippie. Really hard to pull off post 40 too. It can appear like you just forgot to stop wearing them fifteen years ago.

Yeah, not my dream gift. Though they may suit the ridiculous dress I bought that's a replica of one my mother owned in the 1970s. Put a large floppy hat on me, and a chocolate bar in my gob, and I'd look like a poor copy of the Flake model from the TV commercial of the same era.

So now I'm looking at said dress hanging on the outside of my wardrobe and trying to imagine what New Zealanders might actually want for Christmas this year.

I'm drawing a blank. A tiny lie. The only thing turning over and over in my head is 'Countdown vouchers.'. No, wait. "Countdown vouchers and Bunnings vouchers.' I do know what I want, but I'll save that little tinsel-covered titbit for the end.

A friend called me today to tell me she had been gifted flower seeds. She lives in an apartment, but she also told me that her partner had received a rather extraordinary Christmas gift from his best friend. I agreed it's not a bloody bad idea. I premise this by adding that years ago in radio, the company decided to gift us with a donation to people overseas who needed goats. I remember thinking "That’s all very charitable, but I wouldn't have minded a Christmas ham."

I also prefer to have my charitable acts self-induced. I'm glad those people got goats, but there's something a bit squiffy about assuming everyone in your company feels passionately about goat gifting.

METSERVICE The Christmas Day forecast isn't set in stone, but it's not looking promising a week out from the big day.

My friend's partner was given a card. Inside the card was a certain amount of cash [a couple of hundred dollars] and written on the card,

"I would love you to do four things with this money. Give some to someone in need. Please also give some to the charity of your choice. Buy something for someone you love, and something nice for yourself."

I wanted to think it was presumptuous. I wanted to compare it to the great goat escapade of 2007, but I couldn't. It covered everything. It was kind and thoughtful. It was generous and personal. What a rather fabulous idea, and in my opinion far better than a pair of Birkenstocks.

And what do I want for Christmas? Well, Santa I'd like my Covid 19 booster shot, please. Yes I know I have to wait till March, but I've been a very, very good girl this year. [Insert winky face.]