Property hogs the headlines but shares are the quiet achievers

OPINION: In a year dominated by the pandemic it’s easy to lose sight of the many incredible things accomplished across the country. Resilience aptly defines the national experience in 2021.

Our capital markets have never been stronger. And this is vital for our path ahead. Following the huge Government-led fiscal and monetary stimulus, it will increasingly fall on the private sector to grow our economy in the years ahead. A strong private sector, with access to capital to grow and innovate will support the economy through taxes and job creation.

One reason to feel optimistic about future capital market growth is the generationally significant investor re-engagement with equities as an investment class that we see today. We’ve seen heightened levels of investor participation across equity and debt markets. The 139 companies listed on our stock exchange have greater access to capital to support further innovation and job creation. But this is also good news for your everyday Kiwi – who is also seeing their savings grow, either through direct investments or their KiwiSaver funds.

This is an important message that is misunderstood by many. Independent research by Canstar shows that NZX shares have outpaced house price rises since 2000. The NZX top 50 index climbed 625 percent between January 2000 and September of this year, while house prices increased by 414 percent over the same period. Reporting by Stuff in November also sees net rental yields on cash investments in property lower than net dividend returns on NZX shares.

This performance reinforces calls by the Reserve Bank and others for greater asset class diversification among investors. It’s prudent advice and makes even more sense in 2022 as increased housing supply and other government measures will see the housing market begin to plateau.

Even in a future slowdown, the NZX will generally be less volatile than other global equity markets.

We’ve seen some real oomph in the market this year, with excellent growth across equity and debt listings, the Green Bond Market, new and secondary capital raised, and the levels of market liquidity. And as a result, more Kiwis than ever hold KiwiSaver investments, some 67 percent, while 42 percent hold shares, and 36 percent hold shares through managed funds.

Our market is becoming more democratized, as evidenced by the huge growth in investing platforms like Sharesies, Jarden Direct, ASB Securities and private client advisor businesses.

Connecting investors with investment opportunities is what the market does, helping people and businesses grow their wealth to achieve their dreams and ambition, whether its security or opportunity.

The exchange’s central role in the economy is to help the market price and manage risk and facilitate the efficient allocation of resources in the economy. If we get that right, our engine for growth runs smoother, and faster.

Our pipeline of new offerings is robust, nine last year, nine more in 2021, and we anticipate more exciting market opportunities in 2022.

We can do even more with effective collaboration within the capital market ecosystem – issuers, brokers, fund managers, and we at the exchange – as we each have different but equally crucial roles in welcoming new listings to deepen our capital markets. Welcoming businesses, listening to their stories, understanding and supporting them is as much a Fund Manager’s role as the exchange’s.

We just need to look at our most recent listings to see this in action. In just the last month we have welcomed two great new businesses to the exchange. These listings are hugely important for them and for our economy.

Covid is a terrible reminder that the global challenges we face as a country are large while we are small. The NZX lives this every trading day, and we know the country rides and falls on the quality of our local response. Access to capital is crucial to that response, growing the economy, tilting it towards the productive sectors, deepening capital markets, and building economic resilience.

While we are small NZX’s ambition is not. We are often unfairly and too simplistically compared to large foreign exchanges, as if our pipeline of the number of new listings should match the NASDAQ, the world’s premier technology trading platform. Their new listings as a percentage of total companies listed is 8.9 percent, just over twice that of the NZX. Yet NASDAQ’s market capitalisation is 187 times the size of ours, so NZX’s performance, given the scale differences, is a plucky one.

Indeed, in the two years to October 2021, the NZX’s 32 percent growth in market capitalization outperforms much larger exchanges in New York (31 percent), the ASX (31 percent), and Tokyo (12 percent).

We have come a long way. There are sound reasons to be optimistic about the country’s future and the role the New Zealand Capital Market can play in delivering the aspiration and ambition we all have.

Mark Peterson is Chief Executive of the New Zealand Stock Exchange