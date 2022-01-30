Is this Victorian England? How we continue to devalue our workers with old-fashioned values

Jo Cribb is a consultant and the former chief executive of the Ministry for Women. She co-founded Mind the Gap, which is campaigning for fair pay through the launch of a fair pay register.

OPINION: The Employment Relations (Flexible Working Arrangements) Amendment Act 2007 allows workers to request flexible work and puts a duty on employers to consider the request.

I was the chief executive of the Ministry for Women and had two young children, the government at the time had us focused on encouraging employers to make roles flexible, so I made a request of my employer. Could I please have Friday afternoons off to pick up my children up early and have an ice cream with them?

There are usually no ministers around then and if anything urgent came up, I would have my phone, I argued. This was role modelling what the government of the day was promoting. And the quality of the work of the department would not decline if I had a few hours off.

READ MORE:

* We made a law to stop sexism impacting pay - but we forgot about racism

* Pasifika are volunteering over 14,000 hours a week - and other reasons you should be concerned about fair pay

* The Detail: Call for companies to make pay gap public



But it was declined.

Making the role flexible, giving me a few hours off, would devalue the role and the department, I was told. I should instead just sneak off and do it (and not tell anyone). It wasn’t about the work or my performance. It was about perception.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Should we deviate from the norm, it’s like we have to pay a price, writes Jo Cribb.

Real leaders work every hour. Otherwise, they are not real leaders. This mindset about work is straight from Victorian England. Like factory workers out of Charles Dickens. All about hours standing at the work bench.

Should we deviate from this norm, it’s like we deserve to pay the price. It’s a real price too.

Part-time workers are paid on average 16 per cent less than full-time workers on a full-time equivalent basis in the public service. I expect it's similar in other sectors. Doing the same job, just getting paid substantially less per hour. All because they work a few less hours a week. Probably also working harder (not popping out for coffees as much as their full-time colleagues), with fewer opportunities for promotion and training, all the while trying to ignore the snide comments from colleagues about them not pulling their weight.

My kids are older now. It’s been a few years since they have followed me to the toilet, or I have had to hunt round for change for the tooth fairy. But I remember how focused I was on getting the job done and done well in the precious hours I had available at work. I, and all those I knew who were juggling, when at work, worked like machines.

The NZ Society of Actuaries' four retirement spending rules of thumb can help people make their money last as long as they need it.

We were the lucky ones. We earned enough to cover childcare costs. Some of my friends couldn’t afford to work.

So can we have it all? Like the ‘’girls can do anything’’ slogans promised us? Not while part-time workers are penalised. Not while many of us will be paid less based on stereotypes and discrimination, not the actual value we bring to our workplaces.

This is why I co-founded Mind the Gap. It’s a campaign aiming to reduce gender and ethnic pay gaps by ensuring businesses understand pay discrimination happening in their workforce and put plans in place to reduce it.

We are inviting businesses to publicly report their pay gaps and will release a list of who has or intends to on International Women’s Day (March 8).

We are also encouraging everyone to #justask their employers, favourite brands, service providers (like banks and telcos) and any other businesses we can influence to report their pay gaps. Overseas experience shows that when organisations report, the gender pay gap can reduce as much as 40 per cent.

And that would be something worth celebrating.

*Mind the Gap believes that to close pay gaps, mandatory pay gap reporting is required in Aotearoa New Zealand, just as it is in Australia, the UK and many other countries. It invites you to join them in saying KNOW your pay gaps and YES to reporting them. Follow @mindthegapnz.