Covid-19: Are our hospitals ready for the worst? Andrew Little says yes

With Omicron case numbers surging, and the spotlight on ICU capacity, we asked Health Minister Andrew Little to explain in his own words how we can be confident that our hospitals are ready.

OPINION: The Covid-19 pandemic has put more scrutiny than ever on our health system. New Zealanders looking overseas at massive case numbers, over-run hospitals and distressed health workers want to know whether that is in store for us.

Through the measures we have taken since February 2020 we have avoided the worst. The numbers of people infected with the virus, the number ending up in hospital, including intensive care units (ICU), and the number of deaths have been some of the lowest in the world for our population. We simply have not had the chaos and distress seen in so many other countries, including our nearest neighbour.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little: Our hospitals have been preparing for Covid-19 for a long time

We have achieved this because of smart political leadership, thoughtful policy leadership from our Ministry of Health, incredible leadership from health workers in the front line and leadership from community organisations supporting many families as they recover at home. And, of course, the support and co-operation of the vast majority of New Zealanders.

But this has been far from plain sailing.

We have a health system that was under pressure well before Covid-19 arrived here. It did not help that funding for our public health system failed to keep up with population growth for many years, that much-needed investment in new facilities and modern IT systems was simply not made, and that pay for nurses went backwards in real terms.

What we have achieved so far has been against the odds. It has been at the expense of nurses and other health workers, particularly in our northern hospitals, who have worked under-staffed shifts, and at the expense of people waiting for planned care, like hip operations.

Stuff Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

There is still anxiety about whether our health system will cope. And now we face the Omicron variant with its expected vastly greater numbers of cases, possibly reaching 800 a day by the middle of next week, with more people in hospital.

The debate often turns to ICU beds. There have been 2500 Covid-19 cases since the start of the Omicron outbreak at the end of January. The last figures I’ve seen show 12 people in hospital and one in ICU.

There have been different ways of counting our ICU beds. It’s important we are clear because some people, as we have seen already, will get very sick with Covid-19 and will need intensive care. At the height of the Delta outbreak the maximum number of people in ICU at any one time was eleven. Without Covid-19 the proportion of ICU beds used at any one time in our health system is between 60 and 70 per cent.

123RF The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists (ASMS) and the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) are calling for mandatory rapid testing for all patients entering Auckland's hospitals.

One way to count ICU beds is to look at the beds in designated ICU wards and the number of fully qualified health workers to staff them. One health group says that number is about 175.

But there are other beds in hospitals equally equipped to care for patients needing intensive care. Beds in post-operative recovery and other specialist units. This takes the number of beds available for intensive care to about 240.

But overseas experience has shown the sort of intensive care that Covid-19 patients require is not the same as the care provided to other ICU patients who are suffering from multiple traumas. The critical factors for Covid-19 patients is breathing and oxygen. Overseas intensive care specialists have advised that we can provide the care needed having fully qualified ICU nurses supervising nurses drawn from other areas who have completed an appropriate short course.

On this basis the Ministry of Health and district health board have advised our hospitals can provide short term surge care for up to 550 patients.

Our hospitals have been preparing for Covid-19 for a long time. Our northern hospitals are very well tested in what is needed. Readiness is being checked every day.

As we have done from the outset, we will prepare the best we can. We will draw on the best our health workforce can give and get the best out of the system we have got.

We are well-prepared, and together we get through this.