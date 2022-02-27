Perfidious Putin: A view from Warsaw

Emeritus Professor Roberto Rabel is a Professorial Fellow at the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University of Wellington and is currently a visiting professor at the University of Warsaw.

OPINION: After weeks of brazenly lying about his intentions, Vladimir Putin has invaded a neighbouring state without provocation on the basis of trumped-up pretexts reminiscent of those used by Adolf Hitler in 1939. It was not something I had expected when I arrived in Poland two weeks ago to take up a visiting professorship at the University of Warsaw.

There has been a deluge of commentary, including in New Zealand, about this atavistic rerun of the darkest days of twentieth century European history. But it may be worth sharing some reflections from a neighbouring state which is home to over a million Ukrainians and from a city which resonates with memories – personal and collective – of that earlier European conflict and its repercussions.

In Warsaw, there is no doubt that this is singularly Putin’s war, driven by delusions of restoring Soviet grandeur through domination of the Russian Federation’s neighbours. The war was not brought on by NATO, the European Union or the United States and least of all by Ukraine.

Nor, as hard-headed realists suggest, was this a result of overzealous expansion of Nato threatening Russia’s legitimate security interests. To make that argument is to deny the equally legitimate security interests of Russia’s neighbours and all states that are not great powers.

Supplied Emeritus Professor Roberto Rabel, a Professorial Fellow at the Centre for Strategic Studies at Victoria University of Wellington who is currently a visiting professor at the University of Warsaw.

READ MORE:

* Why has Russia invaded Ukraine? The crisis explained

* New Zealand not immune as Russian invasion heralds 'lawless world' - professor

* Why Russia's outrageous aggression in Ukraine matters to us all



Many realists are comfortable with that argument, viewing the diplomacy of power as the only currency of international affairs. If they are correct, their logic suggests that Ukraine’s gravest error was not to have already become a Nato member. Their convoluted logic also suggests that strength is provocative, but weakness invites aggression and ultimately requires submission to the powerful.

In fact, what Putin’s actions have vindicated for all the states of Eastern and Central Europe once in thrall to the Soviet Union is the wisdom of being Nato members. If not part of the alliance, they too would be at the mercy of Putin’s aggression. That is why they are at the forefront of efforts to respond firmly to his regime’s actions. As I write, the members of the Bucharest 9 (of Baltic and Central and Eastern European states) have met in Warsaw to urge a robust, unified response by the EU and Nato.

Mykola Tys/AP A girl watches from a train carriage waiting to leave Ukraine for neighbouring countries at the railway station in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Saturday, February 26, 2022.

These states also understand that this is not Russia’s war. Given the feigned protestations by Putin and his henchmen that they were not about to invade Ukraine and that it was all Western hysteria, the Russian people were poorly prepared by the Kremlin propaganda machine for the war. Expert commentators such as Arkady Ostrovsky, The Economist’s Moscow correspondent, suggest that the mood in Russia has been one of shock, shame and fatalism. This is not a war that the Russian people wanted.

The fact is that Putin is the greatest threat to Russian security. He has been responsible for the deaths of more Russian citizens, including the murder of some of his domestic critics, than all the Nato countries combined. Now several hundred hapless Russian soldiers have been added to that total, along with growing numbers of Ukrainian soldiers and citizens. Millions of Russians do not support the war and the bravest among them have protested in cities across the country, only to be roughed up and jailed in their thousands. The many Russians who want peace need to be recognised as other victims of Putin’s murderous regime.

Petr David Josek/AP Refugees fleeing conflict in Ukraine arrive in Przemysl, Poland, on Saturday, February 26.

My father fought in the Warsaw Uprising in 1944. It is a moment proudly remembered in this city which stops for a minute every year on August 1 to honour those who fought and died. The price for that defiance was high. It is hard to contain tears when visiting the Insurgents’ Cemetery, which holds the remains of over 100,000 Poles (mainly civilians) killed by the Nazis. After the Uprising, Warsaw was razed on Hitler’s orders (an approach echoed by Putin in suppressing insurgency in Chechnya). Who would have thought that in 2022, Kyiv, a cradle of Slavic civilisation, faces the prospect of a similar fate if its citizens dare resist Putin’s forces?

In Warsaw, there is no doubt that the current crisis reminds us of the hard-won lessons for democracies when facing naked aggression. Not to confront a bully at an early stage is to invite disaster. That is why Europe’s newest democracies are urging a strong stance.

For New Zealand too, this crisis is a reminder of the realities of hard power. Ultimately, the rules-based international order which our leaders so often invoke is dependent on those realities. Like New Zealand, Ukraine thought it had an independent foreign policy and a right to choose its own path until a perfidious Putin decided otherwise.

It is imperative that New Zealand not only condemns Putin’s aggression as it has done, but considers how it can join with others in the international community to make a meaningful contribution to ending it.