Zelenskyy a worthy nemesis to Putin's 21st century Hitler - Swainson

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has seen a multitude of responses. Perhaps the strongest of these is empathy. With thousands dead, many of them children and millions displaced, literally fleeing for their lives, the humanitarian counterpunch has been admirable if inevitably insufficient.

As Vladimir Putin raised the spectre of nuclear weapons, fear was added into the mix. Not since the Cuban Missile Crisis have we seriously contemplated such apocalyptic possibilities. The so-called 'mutually assured destruction' that saw an uneasy balance of power during the Cold War and since, with nuclear rivals unwilling to use their respective arsenals for fear of themselves falling victim, is seemingly no longer enough. At face value, the Russian dictator is willing to go further than any of his Soviet predecessors. It takes a lot to outdo Stalin but Mad Vlad is up to the challenge.

As powerful as this fear is - or should be - and as genuine as the empathy behind the aid and succour given, there are another set of feelings at play in some of us. These emotions stir most in those raised on commando comics, black and white movies and Dad's Army, who studied the origins of World War II for their school certificate and still had sufficient interest to enroll in a graduate history course on the subject a half decade later. Any who have listened to Churchill speeches with a tear in their eye, had their inner Briton awoken by Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk, or write obituaries of veterans of Monte Cassino with a sense of awe and gratitude.

Okay, admittedly, I am describing myself. However, I am far from the only one genuinely excited by the parallels between the Ukrainian invasion and that great conflict of 1939-1945. 'Excited' is an accurate adjective, I think, though I would confess equally to a degree of shame. Feeling anything but disgust at events involving such death, destruction and suffering is not exactly a moral position, still less a rational one. But war, once begun, is seldom either moral or rational. It is a beguiling beast.

There are potent mythologies at play, animated by propaganda and emotional reportage but also existing at a deeper level: notions of justice, self-determination, the necessity of standing up to bullies and - fundamentally - the willingness to fight the 'good' fight. No doubt all conflicts tap into these myths at their outset and pay them lip service thereafter. It tends to be difficult to reconcile the ideas once the bloodshed is over. Certainly, World War I fails the test. Over a century on, we feel respect and admiration for those who fought but also anger that the sacrifice was meaningless. If the 'war to end all wars' could only guarantee 21 years of peace it suggests its premise was rather flawed.

World War II is popularly conceived as 'the good war', if only because of the transparent evil of Nazi Germany, as symbolised and brutally enacted by the Holocaust and sundry other acts of inhumanity committed by the regime and imperial Japan. For the continuation of civilisation as we know it, Hitler and Tojo had to be stopped.

There is an important caveat to this. If the Allied victory liberated Western Europe, it left the balance under the Soviet yoke. Pity poor Poland, the nominal excuse at war's outset, carved up by Stalin as much as Hitler, then handed back to the former, a fact that made a mockery of all the lofty, idealistic talk of '39. Ditto Ukraine, which had very good cause to initially welcome the Nazis invaders considering the mass starvations and terror of the communist apparatus. Whatever their cultural and social connection with Russia, it is very clear why Ukrainians do not want to be governed by a country with such blood on its hands.

Despite this qualification, World War II has been the gold standard of moral conflict. Subjective and contestable lessons learnt before and during its prosecution have been applied imperfectly to contexts Cold War and otherwise, often with disastrous consequences. In Vietnam a civil conflict became a proxy quagmire for the superpowers, with the USA blinded by the so-called Domino Theory, the notion that communism had to be stopped in one country lest it spread throughout a region. If we had called Hitler's bluff earlier, the reasoning went, his progress could have been checked at the reoccupation of the Rhineland.

Churchill also cast a long shadow. When an Argentine military junta elected to invade the Falklands Islands, Margaret Thatcher got to live out her World War II fantasies, a response most thought an over reaction and a mismatch, if one her distinguished predecessor would likely have approved of.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy​, a former actor and comedian, has little in common with Churchill on the surface, his relative youth and common touch at odds with the haughty aristocrat. However, as the world quickly grasped, not least the United Kingdom, where his speeches have been beamed live into parliament, Zelenskyy's unbending defiance and oratorical skill are every inch Churchillian. He could not be a more worthy nemesis to Putin's 21st century Hitler. The irony that the Russian president accused the Jewish Ukrainian of being a Nazi - a further demonstration of the flexible nature of World War II analogies - is bitter indeed.

If Putin's wholly inept invasion is a far cry from the cold efficiency of the German blitzkriegs of the late 1930s and early 1940s, his preliminary annexation of Crimea, propensity for the 'big lie', and ruthless treatment of political foes all reflect an enthusiastic grasp of fascist methodology.

With such black and white certainties it should come as little surprise that a latently martial country such as New Zealand can muster upwards of 500 willing volunteers to potentially fight as "good" a European fight as we've seen since 1945. If only I wasn't a physically weak, mid-50s incompetent, unable to read compass or map, still less wield a weapon, I would be reliving World War II with them.