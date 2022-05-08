No road safety campaign will slow down a country of cowboy drivers

Polly Gillespie is a broadcaster and regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: The irony has not escaped me that when the catch cry in the latest traffic safety commercial has been 'Road to Zero', I sit in my studio at night and listen to Geoff Bryan read the news and half the time the lead story is another serious or fatal crash.

I couldn't work out if I was simply listening more, being forced in to the position of having to listen to the news now I'm cast for four hours nightly in a radio studio, or if in fact we are taking the proverbial piss out of the Road to Zero campaign. It seems to me as the campaign churns on, our road toll is mounting drastically. In 2022 so far, 135 people have died on our roads, compared to 112 this time last year.

(Let me add right now, that Geoff Bryan is a fine newsreader, and in my opinion the best in the business. So much so that he manages to make me interested in Lithuanian handball results, and whether Liverpool has beaten Manchester.)

READ MORE:

* Checkpoints test more than 3000 drivers as holiday season begins

* Reducing traffic volumes in New Zealand needs to become a priority

* We cannot accept drink-driving as a reality of life in New Zealand



With due respect to the folks at whatever agency came up with the commercial, it's not one of the greats. Putting aside my opinion that it may be one of the most annoying commercials on TV and radio at present, and not in a good way, I'm also fairly sure no commercial would cause a giant shift in our current 'cowboy' driving culture.

The fact is that we Kiwis are crap drivers. It's true. We're awful. We think we're the world's best. We drive like we're stoned, drunk or trying to catch up to Lewis Hamilton in the final race of the Formula 1 championship.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff We’re a country of terrible drivers, writes Polly Gillespie.

We are impatient, impolite, arrogant, angry, and inattentive. We turn our heads to talk to passengers, when that's clearly not necessary unless you're on the back of a truck filming a scene in a movie. We use the horn not only to warn of danger, or politely prompt someone dreaming, or turning away to talk to their passenger (massive eye roll) that the light has turned green.

We also feel it necessary to honk at people who offend us by going too slowly, accidentally getting in the wrong lane, or who has in some way interfered with our need to catch up to Lewis Hamilton. We use or horn like an amplified 'tut tut' or a terrifyingly loud 'tsk tsk'.

We go too slowly for kilometres on a one lane road, and then when we get to the area where others can pass, we speed up to ensure we remain in front, only then to slow back down to 80kph. We ignore yellow lines, we ignore double yellow lines, we assume that passing on corners is just part of our culture, and often use our hazard lights to just double park anywhere we like. Oh, we most certainly would podium at the 'worst drivers in the world' games.

How dare she say that, some people will mutter. How dare I say it? I've driven in most states of America, in Europe, and parts of Asia, and nowhere else in the world have I seen that crazy demolition derby type driving I've witnessed here. Shall I go on?

Luca Bruno/AP You’re not Lewis Hamilton.

We drink and drive. We drug and drive. We treat seatbelts like they're optional. We allow kids to clamber around with no restraints. We find it tiresome to indicate, and the idea of letting anyone in to traffic is unthinkable – ‘What if they get ahead of us, and catch up with Lewis Hamilton?’

We text and drive. We take pics and drive, and sometimes we manage the trifecta of drinking, texting and driving. We Kiwis drive angry, we drive passive aggressively, we drive at whatever speed we like with little regard for any signs that clearly tell us what speed we must drive at. We use warning to slow down because of sharp bends as a challenge, and passing large trucks on dangerous stretches of seems to be a bona fide sport.

The best traffic safety campaign I remember was that creepy dude standing by the side of the road spinning the wheel of fortune. It made me change the way I drive. But campaigns that encourage a Road to Zero seem to be having about as much effect as the now entirely meaningless term 'Be kind'.

Of course we should all behave kindly. The action is still important. It's simply that the word has lost its potency. Road to Zero might be a little cryptic for some. Perhaps we need some tough talk around our safer driving campaigns. It might be an idea to just yell, "Youre not as good a driver as you think you are you idiot. Oi! Slow down, get off your effen phone. Put ya' seat belt on ya' human cannonball, and how about loving your kids enough to belt them in too. Just repeating. YOU'RE A BLOODY TERRIBLE DRIVER! PULL YOUR HEAD IN!”

Just a thought for the next campaign.