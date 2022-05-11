In for a penny, in for $600m: The never-ending cost spiral of Christchurch's new stadium

Preliminary design images of Christchurch’s 30,000 seat stadium, including this one, were released earlier this year.

This article was written as an editorial for The Press newspaper.

To anyone following since the start, the plot will be familiar – another budget blowout, another round of uncertainty, still no sign of any construction.

A quick recap: the plan for a new arena on a central city site, flanked by Barbadoes, Tuam, Madras and Hereford streets, has been around for nearly a decade. It was first mooted as an anchor project in the city’s earthquake recovery blueprint in 2012.

A year later came the Christchurch City Council’s cost-sharing agreement with the government that locked the city in for $253 million of an estimated $473m total cost. Capacity was 35,000 seats and the stadium would have a roof.

The aspirational completion date was 2017 – in time for that year’s British and Irish Lions rugby tour.

All of that seems rather quaint this week, in 2022, as councillors contemplate a hike of at least another $50m on top of what is now an estimated $533m project for a downsized 30,000-seat stadium.

The lead contractor on the project is due to submit its final bid within weeks. The price tag attached to it will likely reflect that increase.

In today’s Press, Christchurch business and sports leaders call on the city to suck up the extra cost. “They just really need to crack on and get it done,” one said. It’s hard to disagree. Mostly because, at this point, there is no real alternative.

The council is committed to the project. Pulling out now would be financially catastrophic. In fact, anything other than the most minor changes would only cause more delays and cost escalations and prolong the interminable status quo.

STACY SQUIRES Christchurch City Council has approved plans for a 30,000-seat stadium after councillors caved to public pressure. (Video first published August 2021).

Get the thing built is the overriding sentiment in the city. Ten years of debate on how big, how much and who pays has left many residents, and probably a fair few council staff and elected members, thoroughly jaded and rueful that it wasn’t over sooner.

For a long time, the new stadium was the city’s most unloved anchor project. Expensive and controversial, it became the can that got kicked further and further down the earthquake recovery road.

Why build an arena with a fancy roof when there are houses and roads to fix? When the wheels finally started to turn – some time after the project’s visionaries had hoped the stadium might be finished – the initial timeframe and cost estimate were specks in the rearview mirror.

New problems replaced old ones. The project went on hold in 2018 while the new Labour-led Government toyed with combining it with the metro sports facility. A forecast budget blowout in 2021 saw the council further cut capacity to 25,000 seats.

That prompted an outcry and the embarrassing revelation that the decision had been made based on incorrect figures. The 30,000-seat version was reinstated and the budget increased by $50m.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Former Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods, the stadium’s board chairman Barry Bragg and Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel turning the first sod on the site of the Te Kaha stadium last month.

Meanwhile, several members of the project’s governance board resigned and the completion date was pushed back to mid-2025.

Which brings us to the latest price hike and the overwhelming case for just getting the thing built, before inflation and the Covid-19 pandemic send the cost even higher. The case to develop the arena as a regional facility remains.

During last year’s capacity debacle the mayors of the Selwyn and Waimakariri districts said they were willing to at least talk about potential cost sharing. Both regions have their own infrastructure challenges, but they should be courted as strongly as possible.

Realpolitik must prevail. Because some time in the near future there will come a point when Christchurch literally cannot afford to wait any longer.

