Are agencies that seem indispensable providing value for money?

Ben Thomas is a public relations consultant and political commentator. He is a former National government press secretary, and is part of the Gone By Lunchtime podcast.

OPINION: With the Budget looming, and in the midst of a cost of living crisis, the opposition parties seem to have an efficient division of labour: National up in the ivory tower talking about inflationary effects of government spending, and ACT down on the street level talking about waste.

Since the beginning of the year, the Government and opposition have clashed over whether, and how much, spending by the state is contributing to record inflation, and which parties’ plans for the $6 billion in new operating spending in next week’s Budget would be more or less inflationary.

But arguing over whether government spending is inflationary is just a wonkish way of asking the age-old question: is the Government adding to the supply of goods and services by doing something useful with taxpayer funds? In other words, how much of our money is the Government wasting?

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Te Huia commuter train is one of the “few big ticket items” National has talked about in relation to what it calls wasteful government spending. It has talked mainly in generalities, Ben Thomas says.

Simply from reading the news, it seems the answer is: a lot. From the Reserve Bank’s $400,000 flashing-LED sculpture of Tane Mahuta for its lobby, to a series of podcasts of poems recited over canned birdsong for $45,000 as part of the Covid arts response, it’s not hard to find government waste.

But last year Crown spending was about $133b. And putting aside a few big ticket items such as the Hamilton-Auckland commuter train and the erstwhile light rail to the airport, National has so far talked in generalities about waste: of bringing down the lid on public service numbers and cutting government spending with forensic line-by-line reviews once in power. That’s a lot of podcasts before you are going to appreciably cut into government spending.

This was what Public Services Minister Chris Hipkins outlined in a newspaper op-ed on Monday about the increase of thousands of employees in the core public service since Labour was elected in 2017. He listed the hundreds or dozens of corrections workers and Winz case workers and Stats NZ surveyors hired since 2017 before asking, presumably rhetorically, which of these jobs National does not value enough to keep.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff “[David] Seymour is taking a more Marie Kondo approach to the furniture [than National], and making a mental note that it resolutely does not spark joy,” Ben Thomas writes.

Enter David Seymour. ACT released an alternative budget this week, in which it was only too willing to confront the issue head-on by listing dozens of programmes and government agencies it would cut out of existence.

This slash and burn dream drew predictable gasps, particularly the hammy and reactionary policy of disestablishing what Seymour calls “demographic” ministries. But while singling out the small-time Ministries of Pacific Affairs and Women played to the gallery, it demonstrates the important principle that in order to really cut government spending, you have to cut government activity.

And some of the suggestions are less ludicrous than they appear. Obviously, saying (as Seymour has for some time) you want to disestablish the Human Rights Commission sounds bad on its face. After all, human rights are generally regarded as good.

But that’s a separate matter from whether the agency is doing much of anything worth the millions in funding it receives: this year launching a poster campaign asking people not to make mean comments online, possibly itself a response to public reactions to commissioner Paul Hunt’s recent sojourns, spending time with and trying to understand anti-vaccine protesters and gang members.

To paraphrase Stalin, the graveyards are full of indispensable agencies. For example, judging by the number of times the word comes up in politicians’ speeches and policy announcements, “families” are extremely important. Yet the Families Commission was disestablished in 2018 by the newly minted Minister for Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni.

That’s because the Families Commission’s work was not crucial. It owed its existence to a number of quirks of fate under MMP. In 2002 veteran MP Peter Dunne merged his nearly non-existent United Party with fellow minnows Future NZ, to reach the registration threshold of 500 members, and then found himself holding both the balance of power after the 2002 election and a caucus full of conservative Christian MPs. The price of their support for the godless Labour government was an independent agency to “advocate for families” in a very general way, which ended up costing around $10 million a year.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Ben Thomas: “While [ACT] singling out the small-time Ministries of Pacific Affairs and Women played to the gallery, it demonstrates the important principle that in order to really cut government spending, you have to cut government activity.”

The Commission’s subsequent restructuring in 2013 and disestablishment in 2018 has had no discernible effect on the fortunes of New Zealand families.

ACT has alighted on a number of other micro-agencies, such as perpetual target the Ministry for Women. At a cost of around $9m a year, it is again a rounding error for government as a whole, but with staff costs of $5m, up more than 40% since 2016, there is at least a genuine question as to how women have benefited from the increased investment over time.

Not all Families Commission’s roles were scrapped. Some were moved to more appropriate agencies. Researcher and author Max Rashbrooke has written about the limits of gains in efficiency and productivity from restructuring government agencies, calling it “rearranging the furniture”. Christopher Luxon and Nicola Willis already have tape measures out for moving the pieces around. Seymour is taking a more Marie Kondo approach to the furniture, and making a mental note that it resolutely does not spark joy.