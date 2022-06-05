Covid, flu and RSV: We need to act now to protect Kiwis from respiratory viruses

Stuff's Whole Truth project has published over 50 articles examining misinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine. These are the most common themes. (Te Reo subtitles.)

Professor Nikki Turner, Professor Peter McIntyre, Dr Joan Ingram, Dr Emma Best, Dr Edwin Reynolds and Dr Liz Wilson represent the Immunisation Advisory Centre.

OPINION: Covid-19 is with us for good, and we are now learning to live with it. We now need to manage it in our community with all the tools and evidence we have available, adapting our methods as needed in the long term.

The public health measures used to control Covid-19 have also significantly reduced the circulation of other respiratory viruses, in particular influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). These infectious diseases are a significant burden on our community, with a disproportionately higher burden among Māori and Pasifika people.

The good news is that we have a broad suite of public health measures available to support high vaccination rates and prevent community spread. These measures need to be included in building a strategy to reduce the burden on our communities from all respiratory infections.

Lifting our Covid-19 vaccination rates has involved community-based engagement, vaccination sites, and mobile health teams.

Reducing transmission of respiratory viruses has involved mask wearing, ventilation and avoiding crowding.

We’ve also needed financial and social supports to allow those with respiratory symptoms to stay at home.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images People are tested at a pop-up station in Narrowneck, Devonport during the August 2021 lockdown.

For Covid-19 and flu, it is the oldest and frailest who are most at risk of severe illness and death, with Māori and Pasifika disproportionately affected, as are those living with overcrowding, poor nutrition and social disadvantage.

As a rough example, around 800,000 New Zealanders access free flu vaccine because of their health risk. That’s about one in six who are at high risk from respiratory viruses, and benefit most from shared public health measures including vaccination.

Vaccine effectiveness

We have effective vaccines for both Covid-19 and flu, especially against severe illness. For Omicron, a third dose booster is needed to retain protection for adults.

Flu is also in our communities now. Flu vaccination rates for those over 65 were only around 70 percent in 2020, and work is underway to lift this.

For both, vaccination is highly effective. In the US, data from the Delta and Omicron waves indicated that unvaccinated people were 10 times more likely to die from Covid-19 than people who had received two doses of the vaccine, and 20 times more likely to die than people over 12 years old who had also received a booster dose.

Torika Tokalau/Stuff A young girl receives her Covid vaccination at the Westgate Pacific Vaccination Centre in Auckland.

New evidence shows that in people over 60 a second booster dose improves protection and can be given with or after the flu vaccine.

Both flu and RSV are particularly severe on our youngest and oldest people, often causing higher rates of severe disease, and substantially more severe disease than Covid-19 in our youngest children. We can vaccinate for flu, but not RSV yet, although important work is underway on RSV vaccines.

Vaccination coverage

While overall vaccination uptake has been good for Covid-19, equity gaps remain, and uptake is disappointingly lower for boosters and for children. Vaccination isn’t as high for flu, which like Covid-19 has significant equity gaps.

Māori and Pasifika health providers and their communities have worked tirelessly and innovatively to address this during the Covid-19 pandemic by lifting community acceptance and prioritising high-risk groups.

Supporting them in this work is essential. The leadership provided by the new Māori Health Authority will be important to develop a path for the future.

Our childhood and maternal health vaccinations do include respiratory vaccines, but vaccination rates need be lifted. Infants can be vaccinated to protect from pneumonia, and complications from measles or whooping cough. Let’s not forget that measles is only a plane ride away.

What about the future?

Vaccination strategies need to sit within broader community health plans. We need to protect all in our community, especially the one in six who are at higher risk.

This includes staying home and social distancing when you have respiratory symptoms. Let’s limit the risk of spreading to others.

New vaccines are being developed for flu, Covid-19 and RSV, along with combined vaccines that would be ideal for high-risk groups. But extra measures are needed to ensure those groups can access vaccination. It would be an easy improvement, for example, to include infants in the free flu vaccine programme.

Finally, we need to walk with the unknowns and have plans for new scenarios, including potentially new severe variants across all respiratory diseases.

We need to be ready to rapidly and easily step up our public health plan to an appropriate pandemic response if it’s needed again.