Wellington, you're doing Matariki wrong

Polly Gillespie is a broadcaster and regular contributor to Stuff.

OPINION: As I prepared Matariki dinner, I stopped. Had I just heard the sound of fireworks going off? Fireworks in Wellington? Surely not. When all week I have spoken with Māori from around the country, who had respectfully explained to me why 'fireworks' are not culturally aligned with Matariki, my heart sunk a little.

I like fireworks as much as anyone else, when they are appropriate, and I'm there to witness them live. Because let's be absolutely honest, watching fireworks on TV is about as thrilling as watching an Australian parliamentary debate.

However, this year, having spoken in depth about what Matariki is, and what it means, fireworks are, in my opinion, anything but culturally appropriate.

Guy Fawkes is a leftover celebration from our colonial past. OK. They're also a mighty global d... swinging competition every December 31. Are they entirely appropriate for Matariki, when we celebrate the Matariki cluster reappearing in the sky?

Well in my opinion, no. The key principles of Matariki are “remembrance, honouring those who have passed since the last rising of Matariki, looking forward to hope and desire to good harvest to come, and gathering to share food with whānau and friends”. Nowhere in anything I've read does it mention fireworks invented in China, and polluting the environment with explosives, whilst terrifying animals.

Call me a party pooper, but Matariki is intrinsically connected to the environment, and a clear view of the heavens. It's about natural wonders, the sky, the sea, the forest, planting of trees, discovering the beauty of our beautiful motu; it’s about responsibility to the environment, and consciously discussing the well-being of the earth.

I'm not trying to p... on anyone's chips, or go all Greta Thunberg on Wellington. I'm just a bit disappointed.

I'm not Māori, so who am I to say what various tribes decide to be OK with? I'm just fairly sure in my belief that fireworks does little for air pollution, noise pollution, and the ability to spiritually enjoy the land, sea, sky and heavens.

Te Papa “Bright, optimistic, and hopeful” Matariki public holiday launched at Te Papa

I may be one of Wellington’s biggest fans. I take pride in our obvious displays of 'Pride'. I bang on about our cultural mix and cultural diversity, about the highly educated (in most part) community. Although the removal of car parks from cycle ways does have me eye-rolling, I do understand the need for them. Respect.

On Friday night I didn't feel proud. I didn't feel aroha, the love and respect of one another. I failed to feel whakamaumaharatanga​- remembrance of those who have passed on; mana taiao – environmental awareness – was the last thing I felt aware of, as I heard the thunderous booms in the distance. Ngākau atawhai​, kindness. Well not for our animals friends. Tuakiritanga, identity? Well not unless we were throwing back to colonisation, and identifying with all that came with that. Yes whakanui​, celebration, but not what I would consider appropriate celebration on such a spiritually important day.

I'm not a party pooper, but it ain't me. I had just hoped for something that didn't need gunpowder, explosives, scared animals, beer bottles left on the beach, and a failure to respect Ranginui and Papatūānuku. I'd hoped for gatherings of loved ones to feast without the need for the usual Kiwi practice of drinking booze at every opportunity.

It's simply my palagi opinion, but I find nothing spiritual in celebrating a beautiful natural phenomenon with shooting explosives in to the sky to mark a very culturally important birth of a new and better country. And Lord knows we need a new start, and a much better country.

"Nga mihi o Matariki, te tau hou Māori."