All the reasons why the overturn of Roe v Wade is a travesty

OPINION: It’s the moment we’ve been dreading: the day Roe v Wade passes into history.

Some people have spent weeks speculating whether the US Supreme Court majority would reverse its reversal in light of widespread protest. But did anyone really believe that, after coming this far, they would draw back from the abyss?

This chapter in the devolution of US democratic ideals started weeks ago with the leak of Justice Alito’s draft decision in Dobbs, which defended the reversal of Roe.

This was something that had never happened before in the history of the US. The Supreme Court was supposed to be a tight ship. The highest court in the land, the court that had been throwing its weight around for almost 250 years, suddenly couldn’t keep a lid on its own secret proceedings.

Since then, Alito’s opinion has been publicly eviscerated. Legal scholars have criticised its logical and analytical shortcomings. A sample:

Alito says the US Constitution does not mention any right to abortion, but this is not surprising - when the Constitution was written women were not legal persons, and would not be for well over 100 years. Some would argue that benchmark has not yet been achieved.

Ancient documents are not the only sources of rights; newer, more complete understandings of liberty and equality can reveal injustice in societal institutions that previously went unnoticed.

Alito ignores the Supreme Court’s long line of sex discrimination cases over the past 50 years. These cases form a stronger basis for the right to abortion than the one Roe relied on, and they are still good law. For now.

The reversal of Roe puts many other rights that people take for granted at risk, like right to contraception, to marry someone of a different race, to marry someone of the same gender, even to engage in homosexual sex.

It is small consolation that the dissent contains some of the most heartfelt reasoning to come out of the court since Roberts became Chief Justice. In the end, the right wing justices have the votes.

But wait, it’s worse.

Roe was supposed to be settled law. Over the past 20 years every right wing justice who voted to reverse Roe has said so in their confirmation hearings before the US Senate. They each swore up and down that Roe was a precedent that must be respected, and that there was no way they would seek to change that.

They were lying. They were lying through their teeth in order to get confirmed so that they could do exactly what they just did.

Consider the reality of justices of the highest court in the land, appointed for life, all supposedly moral Christians - who ruthlessly lie to get their own way.

This is why I don’t necessarily believe the anti-abortion politicians in Aotearoa when they say they accept that abortion law reform is a settled matter here, and that they won't seek to change that.

And now the fundamental right to bodily autonomy in the US is a postcode lottery.

16 states plus the DIstrict of Columbia have laws protecting people’s right to abortions.

7 states have old abortion laws that have now come back into force.

13 states have new laws banning abortion that have now come into force.

In total, 26 states have or are expected to pass laws restricting abortion in the very near future.

But wait, it’s worse.

The states that protect abortion are all situated around the edges of the country, except Illinois, which sits in the middle like an island in flyover country. People in the middle of the country will have to travel long distances to get abortion care, provided they can afford it.

Some folks may be able to source medical abortions from overseas at reasonable cost. But they had better make sure they burn the packaging, because some states have laws allowing random private citizens to sue people who get abortions, or those who assist them in any way. The postcode lottery makes abortion a class issue like it was before Roe. Rich people will have abortions. Poor people will have unwanted children. And they will likely stay poor as a result.

But wait, it’s worse.

Some people who need terminations for medical reasons will die. This happens in every jurisdiction that bans abortion except to save the life of the patient. It came all too close to happening in Malta recently, where all abortions are illegal, to a US citizen who miscarried on vacation.

Let’s say a patient presents with a condition that will cause them to sicken and die unless they get an abortion. But they’re not dying yet, they may not even be that sick. But they will be. Will prosecutors come after the doctor if they give her an abortion now to prevent her getting sicker, arguing they acted to save her health not her life, which is against the law? What doctor will want to take that chance?

Fearing prosecution, doctors wait until their patients are at death’s door before saving their lives with an abortion they needed all along. So people end up dead, like Savita, like Valentina, like Agnieszka, and like Ms B here in New Zealand.

The ban on abortion in these circumstances will fall hardest on pregnant people who are black or brown, the same groups whose death rates in pregnancy and childbirth are already alarming in all the states, but especially in states that are already hostile to abortion.

What happens next? Who can say? This travesty is but one of the repeated blows to representative democracy that the US is suffering. The world can only watch in horror, and look to protect our own institutions. Our fundamental rights hang in the balance.