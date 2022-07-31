The figures just don't stack up for big-talker Brian Tamaki

Around 1000 people blocked SH1 in both directions in the Freedom and Rights Coalition protest involving Brian Tamaki. (Video published 23 July 2022)

Alison Mau is a senior journalist at Stuff, and editor of the #MeTooNZ project.

OPINION: After last weekend's "freedom" protest gridlocked one of Auckland's main retail districts for hours, reporters collecting vox-pop interviews in Newmarket struggled to find any support for it at all.

Even those who had some sympathy for the mixed messages from the few hundred who blocked Auckland's Southern Motorway, expressed anger or disappointment for the results -further disruption to business owners after a very hard couple of years.

Most of those interviewed had a good grasp on protest rights - yes, we all have the right to peacefully protest - but were frustrated that their own right to get on with their activities, including visiting sick relatives in nearby Auckland City Hospital, were disregarded.

Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki's response was to post on Facebook calling those people "angry, self-entitled dickheads".

According to the suburb's business organisation, hundreds of thousands of dollars were lost as shoppers "got fed up and went home".

Then there was the physical danger created by an incursion onto Auckland’s busiest motorway.

The spectre of further disruption now hangs over the country with marches planned for Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington in coming weeks.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff A protest led by Brian Tamaki's Freedom and Rights Coalition at Auckland Domain on July 23, 2022.

To be clear - lawful protest is good. Lawful protest is democratic. Lawful protest often brings change. But Tamaki's protests will only drive division and anger and, going by the reaction to Saturday's mayhem, they won't have much support outside the so-called "freedom" movement.

I say "Tamaki's protests" because, although he is not the official leader of this amorphous group, he is the one who features most often in their public statements.

Brian Tamaki has a flair for hyperbole, but brings a distinct lack of focus to his apparent renewed political ambitions. Instead, he’s chasing bogeymen left, right and centre.

One of his latest Facebook rants, overlayed with syrupy music, was directed at the school lockdowns; appearing to claim bomb threats at multiple schools were somehow generated by the current government. At least I think that's what he was claiming: having watched it several times through, it's still hard to tell.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Brian Tamaki, right, leaves the Auckland District Court after facing protest-related charges in October 2021.

His main issue in the post appeared to be that students were being kept from their parents while police worked to identify the threat - he phrased this as "meddling" with people's children.

"We will not put up with any government that would touch our children."

Tamaki has a long history of claiming to be on the verge of "taking over the country".

In 2004, he claimed Destiny Church would "rule New Zealand" by 2008.

In the 2005 election, the Destiny New Zealand party convinced just 14,000 people to vote for it, with its most successful electorate candidate getting 1100 votes.

In the 2020 election another iteration, Vision NZ led by Hannah Tamaki, found support had fallen further, gaining just 4236 party votes or 0.1%.

This week he's made vague promises of a coming together of minor parties that would become the "major party play [sic] off with National, not Labour" at the next election. He's also calling for a change in the "political system" possibly using the "Sri Lankan solution" - a reference to the recent overthrow of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Anyone who's read even a little about the situation in that country, will understand that while Aotearoa faces higher-than-usual inflation and a stressed health system, we are nowhere near the position of Sri Lanka.

It's no wonder Tamaki has hooked into the ‘freedom’ lot. The man who once said he had no interest in becoming a politician because he was a “man of God", but who plainly has political ambitions, does not have the numbers to push his own religion-based, anti-gay and anti-abortion agenda to success.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki pictured with his wife, Hannah Tamaki.

It's not the removal of Christianity from the parliamentary prayer, religious instruction in schools, or acceptance of non-Christian religions that's leading more of us away from Christianity.

I say this not because of my own beliefs, but because of the statistical evidence - there has been a sharp fall in the number of Kiwis who identify with a Christian religion in recent decades, and 47% say that's due to church teachings on homosexuality. Abuse in the church and Christians not practising what they preach are also a major turn-off.

Tamaki is unlikely to make a significant political impact on his own. Embracing a grab-bag of loosely-connected Covid and economic conspiracy theories won't do it either.

Although the Tamaki-led protests are noisy and disruptive, and draw on imported MAGA-style ideology, attendance numbers we can see with our own eyes show they do not represent the groundswell of unrest Tamaki is suggesting.

I would suggest most Kiwis are running out of patience for his nonsense, and fast.