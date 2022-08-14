Accountability is key: What political bullying scandals say about speaking out

Labour MP Dr Gaurav Sharma talks to Stuff on Friday night in the wake of his excoriating social media post.

Alison Mau is a senior journalist at Stuff and editor of the #MeTooNZ project.

OPINION: Political consequences come at you fast, as National MP Sam Uffindell could tell you after a potentially career-ending week. Just a few short news cycles ago, the only thing under the microscope was Uffindel​ and his self-confessed record as a schoolboy thug.

Come Thursday, Labour found itself similarly enmeshed in accusations of bullying, after backbench MP Gaurav Sharma​ penned an explosive column for the NZ Herald.

Hours later an unnamed former staffer claimed Sharma was the bully, with details of a nitpicking management style that drove them to thoughts of self-harm and suicide.

Sharma doubled down on Friday night, and by the weekend it was impossible to know which version was true.

Stuff Newly-elected Labour MP Gaurav Sharma in Hamilton on election night in 2020.

While claiming he has hundreds of pages of evidence, the backbench MP is yet to produce anything publicly – so once again, the public is left staring into a swirling murk of accusation and counter-accusation.

None of us are helped by the fact that the Parliamentary Service - clearly framed by Sharma as a source of bullying - is not subject to the Official Information Act. This contributes to a lack of accountability, a former high-ranked official told me.

Most commentators now consider Sharma's political career dead in the water, whether he's eventually vindicated or not.

So, what prompts a person to blow out like that? Sharma is not a high-profile politician, but on paper at least, he's no flake: a doctor, a Fullbright scholar, with an MBA from George Washington University and involved in politics for at least a decade.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff National Party MP Sam Uffindell speaking to reporters on Tuesday morning.

And in the case of Sam Uffindell, what prompted his victim, now a father of young children, to come forward with details of the MP’s brutality as a teenager?

You'll find plenty who assume these whistle-blowers do it purely to take their nemesis down, or for some ill-defined ‘glory’. I can tell you, there's no glory in it for them. Often, there’s only risk.

Take the case of Dr Marisa Paterson​, now an MP in Canberra, who put her academic career on the line to expose a serial sexual harasser at AUT in 2020.

Paterson ran for parliament later that year and could have stayed silent lest speaking out should harm her chances. She did not. Why?

I often ask people what they’re hoping for in speaking out.

Most often, it's about accountability. We are raised to understand actions have consequences, and when this does not happen it can erode a person's sense of justice.

In Paterson's case, her harasser was world-renowned in his field and held serious sway over her career.

In the Uffindell case, the victim was watching his former attacker make statements in his maiden speech about the "rejection of personal responsibility" and a lack of accountability shown by his fellow New Zealanders.

Mark Taylor/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon, right, with Sam Uffindell on election night.

The apparent lack of self-awareness is enough to take one's breath away. What are victims supposed to do with that?

For many, the breaking point comes when they’re shown again and again that no one's really listening.

"Being heard" has become a bit of a catchphrase, but it is one of the things victims find most important. If they feel they are not being properly heard - or when their bully has turned the accusations back on them (common bully behaviour) - the harm is compounded; a fresh wound on top of one they've been trying to heal.

New research into the prevalence of sexual harassment, racial harassment and bullying in the workplace is about to be released by the Human Rights Commission, showing 30% of respondents were sexually harassed and 39% racially harassed in the last five years. These figures were higher for women, and Māori, ethnic, disabled and LGBTQIA+ communities.

Few victims made formal complaints, but the bulk of those who did were dissatisfied with the outcome.

Paterson only spoke out after years of fighting AUT to get her case properly investigated, hoping for some accountability and to protect others. She felt unheard, and so she went public. Sharma made similar statements about not being heard.

In June Speaker Trevor Mallard announced an independent Commissioner for Parliamentary Standards would soon be in place; one of the key recommendations of the 2019 Francis report into Parliament’s work culture.

Mallard talked about accountability - the Commissioner will report the number of complaints and their outcomes, "including where there are systemic issues".

It’s possible the Sharma situation could’ve been resolved or mitigated if the Commissioner had already been in place.

But sure as eggs, this won't be the last time bullying in the halls of power makes the headlines.