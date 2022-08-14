Getting the democracy we deserve

Tracy Watkins is Sunday Star-Times editor

OPINION: Years ago, as a cub reporter at a small community newspaper, I was assigned to cover one of the local community boards. At my first meeting, I was told it was the reporters job to set out the teacups and prepare morning tea. I have no idea if they were pulling my leg but I was too young to challenge it.

They were simpler times.

As I moved around the country and between newspapers, local body meetings were my meat and veg.

Some council meetings lasted just a few hours, others went on all day, and often dragged on into the night.

On those occasions, I would have to stop myself from leaping to my feet and reminding them that they had all been repeating themselves for at least several hours.

It never ceased to amaze me, meanwhile, that they could spend hours arguing over a pothole, or a $5000 grant to a local playground, while rubber-stamping millions of dollars worth of spending on other projects with barely any debate.

The people sitting around the council chamber had a mix of motivations - some were that very old-fashioned thing, civic minded, and saw it as giving back to their community.

Others had a vested interest, or a pet hobby horse, that led to them wanting a seat around the council table when big decisions were made.

But their reasons for seeking a council seat were mostly entirely rational – and they were people who were recognisably rooted in their community. That meant, in general, they had the interests of their community at heart. There were always some, of course, you could immediately spot as “flakes”. But they were usually outnumbered by the more rational elected members.

There are still many good people in local body politics; I’ve come across more than a few of them in my job and they care deeply about doing the right thing.

But as voter turnout drops to laughable levels, and as people get busier, while councillors are increasingly targeted by social media abuse and trolls, good people have been getting harder to find.

As local body nominations drew to a close this week, there were some districts still facing seats where no one wanted to stand.

Today’s Stuff Circuit investigation, led by award-winning journalists Paula Penfold and Louisa Cleave, is a chilling warning that by our own disinterest, we may be sowing the seeds for disaster.

Local body politics might seem like it is far removed from this year’s violent Parliament protests and the fringe groups that hijacked it.

But their investigation has drawn a direct link between those groups and a campaign to similarly take over local body politics under the cover of hot button issues like the Government’s controversial Three Waters reforms.

Three Waters opponents have many legitimate concerns - some of them echoed by the Auditor General this week - and it would be wrong to muddy their agendas with those uncovered by the Stuff circuit investigation.

But using issues like Three Waters as a Trojan horse for more extreme agendas will only drive an even deeper wedge in communities where it has already proven to be a fault line over issues of race.

Democracy isn’t perfect, and local government democracy can seem particularly imperfect.

But it’s always muddled through because there were enough people with good intentions prepared to sacrifice the time and energy required to represent their local community.

As their numbers get fewer, who will fill the vacuum?

And if that vacuum is filled by people who have darker agendas, will we have anyone to blame but ourselves, given how few of us even bother to pick up a voting paper?

Because ultimately we will get the democracy we deserve.